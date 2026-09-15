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SEE: Cricket Stars Grace Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

By REDIFF CRICKET September 15, 2026 11:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Suryakumar Yadav, alongside other prominent personalities, graced the Ambani family's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai residence, Antilia on Monday.

Sachin Tendulkar and his family at Ambani's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and his family at Ambani's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points

  • Sachin Tendulkar and his family attended the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.
  • Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, were also present at the high-profile event.
  • Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was among the notable cricketing personalities.
  • The Ambani family's annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is a major gathering for celebrities and public figures, including Salman Khan.
 

Sachin Tendulkar and his family arrived at Antilia, the Ambani residence, for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday.

Suryakumar Yadav with wife Divyanshi Shetty

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with wife Divyanshi Shetty. Photograph: X

Suryakumar Yadav also made an appearance at Antilia with his wife, Devisha Shetty.

Cricket Stars Join Festivities

 

SEE: Sachin Tendulkar and family arrive at Antilia for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. VIDEO: ANI

The India batter was among the notable cricketing faces including former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and his family at the high-profile event.

 

SEE: Harbhajan Singh and family arrive at Antilia. VIDEO: ANI

The Ambani family hosted its annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which has become a major gathering for celebrities and public figures including superstar Salman Khan.

More News Coverage

Ganesh ChaturthiAmbaniAntiliaTendulkarSuryakumar Yadav

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