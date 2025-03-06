'Tendulkar's straight drive took me back 15 years'

'There were two standout shots: that straight drive for six and then the cover drive for six.'

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar’s dazzling strokeplay stole the show, captivating fans and rolling back the years during the IML match between India Masters and Australia Masters in Vadodara on Wednesday. Photographs: International Masters League

A packed BCA Stadium in Vadodara witnessed a vintage Sachin Tendulkar masterclass as the batting great turned back the clock with a remarkable display during a high-scoring International Masters League (IML) match between India Masters and Australia Masters on Wednesday.



Despite skipper Shane Watson (110 not out) and Ben Dunk (132 mot out) smashing unbeaten centuries to help Australia Masters register a 95-run victory, it was Tendulkar’s dazzling strokeplay that stole the show, captivating fans and rolling back the years.



Tendulkar's quick-fire 64 off just 33 balls included seven fours and four spectacular sixes. The highlight of his innings was a stunning straight six off pacer Ben Hilfenhaus, as he took on the Australian attack with fearless intent.

The shot not only thrilled the fans but also took the opposition skipper Watson down the memory lane as he later termed it the 'shot of the night'.



“We won the match, but I think Sachin played the shot of the night. That straight drive took me back 15 years instantly. The way he hit that straight drive for six, I think all the boys were silently clapping. There were two standout shots: that straight drive for six and then the cover drive for six.

You could see how happy Sachin was with that one -- he immediately put his head down as if to say, 'I’ve been wanting to play that shot for a while'. It was a treat to be out there,” Watson said after the match."

Watson further highlighted the tournament’s high-level competition, adding: “It’s so much fun to be out in the middle again, playing against someone like Sachin Tendulkar and watching him do his thing tonight, it was ridiculously good.

"Getting the chance to bat, play alongside so many of my good friends from the Australian team, and be part of this league is amazing. The quality of cricket has been outstanding, and if people at home aren’t entertained, I don’t know what will entertain them.”



Chasing a target of 270, India Masters were bowled out for 174 with Xavier Doherty claiming 5/25.