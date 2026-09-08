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Sachin Tendulkar Spends Rs 70 Crore On Lonavala Property

By REDIFF CRICKET September 08, 2026 11:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sachin Tendulkar acquired a 3.86 acre land parcel in the Lonavala for Rs 70 crore.

Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Key Points

  • The acquisition involved three separate conveyance deeds registered on September 4, 2026, covering 15,601.78 square metres of land.
  • Tendulkar acquired full ownership of the largest 3.09 acre parcel and a 50 per cent undivided share in the other two properties.
 

Sachin Tendulkar has added another valuable property to his real estate portfolio, acquiring a 3.86 acre land parcel in Maharashtra's popular hill station Lonavala for around Rs 70 crore.

The purchase was completed through three separate conveyance deeds registered on September 4, 2026, according to property registration data accessed by Zapkey.

Together, the transactions cover 15,601.78 square metres of land, equivalent to around 1.68 lakh sq ft, spread across four City Survey numbers in Lonavala's H ward.

According to the registration documents, the three transactions were valued at approximately Rs 63.69 crore, Rs 4.56 crore and Rs 1.75 crore, respectively, taking the total consideration to around Rs 70 crore.

Sachin acquired full ownership of the largest 3.09 acre parcel. For the other two properties, he purchased a 50 per cent undivided share, the documents showed.

Transaction Specifics

The properties were purchased from Nandan Dhananjay Mehta and Vivaswat Dhananjay Mehta. The transactions involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 4.20 crore while Rs 90,000 was paid as registration fees.

Based on the total consideration and the combined area covered by the three conveyance deeds, the blended effective rate works out to around Rs 4,168 per sq ft, according to Zapkey.com.

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