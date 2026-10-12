Sachin Tendulkar's Touching Birthday Message to Daughter Sara

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a touching birthday message for his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, who turned 29, highlighting his pride in her independent journey.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar posted this montage with daughter Sara in his birthday message on social media. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar wished his daughter Sara a happy 29th birthday with a touching message on social media.

Sara Tendulkar responded to her father's greeting with heart emojis on Instagram.

Sara is actively involved as a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF).

In 2023, Sara launched a Pilates academy in Mumbai, focusing on fitness and well-being.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar conveyed birthday greetings to daughter, Sara, who turned 29 on Thursday. Sharing a monochrome photo on social media, Sachin tweeted with a heart emoji: 'There was a time when I was the one showing you the way. Now, more often than not, I'm simply happy to see where you choose to go. Happy birthday, Sara. Love you'.

Sara's Ventures and Philanthropy

Sara replied to the greeting with three heart emojis on her Instagram story. Sara is a busy lady. She serves as a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF). In 2023, she launched a Pilates academy in Mumbai focusing on fitness, well-being, and healthy living.