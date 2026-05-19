Sachin Tendulkar says one opportunity can change a child's future

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar inspired young athletes at the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Sports Academy in Ahmedabad, emphasising the importance of grassroots sports development and encouraging a love for the game.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar visited the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Sports Academy in Ahmedabad. Photograph: SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Sports Academy/Instagram

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar encouraged young athletes to embrace discipline, patience, and the joy of learning through sport.

The SRT10 Altevol Sports Academy aims to strengthen grassroots sports development through professional coaching.

Tendulkar emphasised the importance of investing in grassroots ecosystems to shape India's sporting future.

The academy provides a platform for children to learn discipline, teamwork, resilience, and self-belief through sports.

The SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Sports Academy in Ahmedabad witnessed an inspiring and emotionally charged day as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar spent time with young athletes training at the academy, interacting closely with children, parents, and aspiring cricketers during a special engagement organised at the facility.

Joining the children on the field for cricket activities and informal sessions, Tendulkar encouraged young athletes to embrace discipline, patience, and the joy of learning through sport, according to a release.

His interaction created memorable moments for trainees and families gathered at the academy, many of whom described the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Tendulkar's Message to Young Athletes

Speaking after the event, Sachin Tendulkar said, "The most important thing for any young child is not where they begin, but whether they are given the opportunity to grow. Over the last few years, I've increasingly felt that India's sporting future will be shaped by how seriously we invest in grassroots ecosystems and encourage children to enjoy sport without fear or pressure. When children step onto a field, they are not just playing a sport, they are learning discipline, teamwork, resilience, and self-belief. Seeing the energy and curiosity among these young athletes in Ahmedabad was genuinely heartening, and I hope platforms like these continue to inspire many more children to dream through sport."

SRT10 Altevol Sports Academy: Nurturing Talent

The SRT10 Altevol Sports Academy was launched earlier this year as part of the expanding SRT10 ecosystem aimed at strengthening grassroots sports development through professional coaching, fitness infrastructure, and holistic athlete training programmes. This is the second such academy in India, backed by Sachin Tendulkar after the flagship SRT10 Global Academy at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Academy's Commitment to Excellence

Chirag Patel, CEO, SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence, said, "Today was a special day for all of us. Sharing the field with Sachin Tendulkar gave the young dreamers a real sense of belief and purpose. His presence brought alive the values this academy stands for: humility, hard work, discipline, and commitment to constant improvement. The energy and excitement we witnessed today will stay with these young athletes for a very long time."