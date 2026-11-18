'I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more.'

IMAGE: Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, CSK won five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 crowns, cementing his legacy as one of the tournament's greatest leaders. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni following the former India captain's decision to end his 19-year IPL playing career.

Tendulkar recalled spotting Dhoni's exceptional power-hitting ability while watching him bat in Bangladesh early in his career.

Dhoni represented CSK for 17 seasons, apart from two campaigns with Rising Pune Supergiant, and will continue with the franchise as mentor from 2027.

As MS Dhoni brings the curtain down on his 19-year IPL playing career, tributes have poured in for one of the tournament's most influential figures, with Sachin Tendulkar recalling the special talent he spotted in the former India captain early on.

Tendulkar took to 'X' on Wednesday to share a heartfelt message, remembering watching Dhoni bat in Bangladesh and immediately recognising his extraordinary power-hitting ability.

"I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav (Ganguly) that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have," Tendulkar wrote.

Recalling their time together in the Indian dressing room, the batting great said it was a privilege to share some of Indian cricket's most memorable moments with Dhoni.

"I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!" he added.

Dhoni's 19-Year IPL Journey Comes to an End

Dhoni's retirement marks the end of a remarkable IPL career that began with the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008.

The 45-year-old will, however, continue his association with Chennai Super Kings as their mentor ahead of the 2027 season.

One of the league's most enduring faces, Dhoni represented CSK for 17 seasons, apart from turning out for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 when the Chennai franchise was suspended.

Five IPL Titles Underline Dhoni's Legacy

Dhoni returned to CSK in 2018 and immediately guided the franchise to the title in his comeback season. Under his leadership, Chennai went on to win five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

His success extended beyond the IPL, with CSK also winning the Champions League T20 twice, in 2010 and 2014, under his captaincy.