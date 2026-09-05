Sachin Tendulkar recalls father's profound advice on Teachers' Day

Sachin Tendulkar remembered his father Ramesh Tendulkar's timeless lessons on honesty, character and avoiding shortcuts, while launching a fellowship to honour his legacy and expand opportunities for young professionals.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with his late father Ramesh Tendulkar. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar credited his father, Ramesh, with recognising his passion for cricket and giving him the freedom to pursue it.

Ramesh Tendulkar taught his son that failure was acceptable but cheating and taking shortcuts were not.

The Professor Ramesh Tendulkar Memorial Fellowship will support one MD each year in specialising in cleft and craniofacial care in Srinagar.

Tendulkar said the fellowship aims to carry forward his father’s belief in education, opportunity and using knowledge to help others.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday paid tribute to his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, on Teachers' Day, crediting him with recognising his love for cricket and giving him the freedom to pursue his dream.

In a social media post, Tendulkar said his father’s guidance and values shaped his journey long before he became a household name.

‘My Father Saw Something More’

Ramesh Tendulkar, a writer, poet and professor, encouraged his son to follow cricket while stressing the importance of character and honesty.

"Failure is okay, but cheating is not. Never take shortcuts," Tendulkar recalled his father telling him as a young boy.

He said his father never dictated what he should become but gave him the space and support to discover his own potential.

Mentors Can Unlock Hidden Potential

Tendulkar said his father embodied the role of a true teacher by recognising potential before others could see it.

He also highlighted the need to give young people across India greater access to mentors, coaches, education, learning environments and healthcare.

"India has no shortage of young talent. What they often lack is not talent, but access to people who can recognise that talent and help nurture it," he said.

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Fellowship Launched in Father's Memory

Tendulkar also announced the Professor Ramesh Tendulkar Memorial Fellowship in partnership with healthcare organisation Inga Health Foundation.

Under the initiative, one Doctor of Medicine (MD) each year will receive financial support for a year-long specialisation programme in cleft and craniofacial care in Srinagar.

"This belief was at the core of why Anjali and I started the Foundation. Across India, there are children with immense potential who may never get the chance to discover it because they lack access to a coach, a mentor, the right learning environment or basic healthcare.

"Our vision is that they get equal access to sports, healthcare and education, and a chance to prove that they belong," Tendulkar said.

Education, Opportunity and Service

The fellow will receive a certificate from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation after completing the programme. The initiative is aimed at supporting healthcare professionals and encouraging young doctors in their fields.

Tendulkar said the fellowship was more than a memorial initiative, describing it as a way of carrying forward his father’s belief that education creates opportunity and that opportunity gains meaning when used to serve others.

"For me, this is more than a fellowship. It is a way of carrying forward something my father deeply believed in -- that education creates opportunity, and that opportunity becomes truly meaningful when it is used to serve others."

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'His greatest lesson was opportunity'

Tendulkar said his father’s greatest lesson was to give people the confidence and opportunity to discover their potential.

He thanked teachers and mentors for shaping generations and said their influence can extend from one student to entire generations.

"The lessons of a teacher may begin with one student, but their influence can travel much further, from one life to another and from one generation to the next. Happy Teachers’ Day!," he concluded.