Beyond the sixes and centuries: Sachin Tendulkar reveals the innings closest to his heart

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently revealed that his 57-run innings in the 1989 Sialkot Test, not his famous sixes against Abdul Qadir, was the true "career-defining" moment of his illustrious journey.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar poses next to 'Bharat Ratna: A Batography', a dedicated display of 26 of his iconic cricket bats and memorabilia at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar considers his 57-run innings in the 1989 Sialkot Test as "career-defining," saving the series for India.

He recalled an unofficial T20 exhibition game in Peshawar where he hit sixes against Abdul Qadir and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Tendulkar's 'Batography' section at the MCA Sharad Pawar Museum showcases bats from various career phases, including his first gifted bat.

He maintained a strict policy against alcohol and tobacco sponsorships, even playing with a blank bat during the 1996 World Cup.

Tendulkar shared an anecdote about acquiring a bat meant for Sunil Joshi in 2009-10, which became one of his favourite bats.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Monday termed his knock of 57 in the Sialkot Test in 1989 as "career-defining" even though people remember his sixes against Abdul Qadir in that famous tour of Pakistan.

While recalling how a washed-out match in Peshawar was turned into an exhibition game in which he had taken on two Pakistan leg-spinners, Qadir and Mushtaq Ahmed, Tendulkar said he played a far more important knock later in the tour.

"The first Pakistan tour match was meant to be an international game but because of the rain the match was called off," Tendulkar said during the unveiling of 'Batography' section, where 25 of his bats were put on display at the MCA Sharad Pawar Museum.

Recalling the Exhibition Game Against Qadir

"But how do you send 25,000-30,000 people back home without having seen a single ball bowled? So they requested, 'Can you play an exhibition game?' That was coincidentally the first T20 match of my life, unofficially. That was also a 20-over game.

"Mushtaq was bowling to me. I hit a couple of sixes. And then, the great Abdul Qadir came on and he said, 'mujhe maar ke dikhao, bachche ko kyo maar rahe ho? (Why don't you hit against me, you are attacking a youngster here)."

Tendulkar said that Qadir later appreciated him for scoring runs.

"That was a big moment for me. Something which I realised when I came back home, that people had enjoyed that six hitting -- I scored 53 off 17 balls (18 balls)."

The Career-Defining Sialkot Knock

The 'Batography' section of the museum showcases each of Tendulkar's bats from different phases of his career -- starting with the one gifted to him by his elder sister Savita to the one he scored his 100th international century in 2012.

Tendulkar said his innings of 57 (134 balls; 193 minutes) in the second essay helped India draw the fourth and final Test, with the series ending 0-0.

"The career-defining innings for me was in the fourth Test match, in the second innings, when India was 34/4 and I scored (some) 57 or 58 runs and that's the photo of that innings," he said, pointing to the picture at the BCCI headquarters.

"That saved the series for us but people only remember those fours and sixes," Tendulkar added.

• Sachin Plays Cricket With William-Kate

Childhood Bat and Sponsorship Stance

Recalling his first-ever bat of his childhood days, Tendulkar said he had expected something else from his elder sister when she had gone to Kashmir.

"My sister Savita Tai had gone on a trip to Kashmir. I was expecting her to bring back apples and dry fruits. But when she gifted me a cricket bat instead, I was absolutely delighted. It was an unexpected gift," he said.

"From then on, that bat accompanied me everywhere. I played almost every sport during my childhood, but this bat remained special because it marked the beginning of my cricketing journey," he added.

Tendulkar reiterated that it was his family's decision not to associate with any sponsorship deal involving alcohol and tobacco. He said he did have a deal but opted against it during the 1996 World Cup.

He said he ended up playing without any sticker on the bat for close to two years.

"During the World Cup, in the first two matches, I became the Man of the Match. I was feeling good with a blank bat. In those days, if you knew a player, a manager, a coach, guys could actually walk in the dressing room during the game… different times."

"We were playing at Wankhede against Australia and we batted second. I still remember, I wouldn't name a brand, but a foreign brand, the MD of that company came to the dressing room."

"They were earlier in talks with me and he said, we accept all your terms and conditions, please put this sticker on the bat. But I said, 'no, I'm slightly superstitious now. With the blank bat, it was priceless to score those runs. We'll talk after the World Cup is over'," Tendulkar said.

The Sunil Joshi Bat Incident

Recalling an incident of 2009-10 when he spotted a bat made for India spinner Sunil Joshi, Tendulkar said batters always ensure that the best bats are in their kitbags.

"We were playing in Mohali and (bat-maker) Somi Kohli had come to my room. I was checking out a few bats. I spotted a bat in the corner, asked who it was for. He replied this bat is not for you, it is for Sunil Joshi and also it is a little long as well," Tendulkar said.

"I casually hit a ball and it smashed into the ceiling. I said, give this one to me and I will give Sunil Joshi two more bats. We were playing against Australia and there was a gap of two days. Immediately as soon as we reached Hyderabad, I called him up asking for the bat.

"On the match day, as the bus was leaving for the stadium, this guy ran in with a courier. The whole hotel was aware of that; I have to have that bat. I hadn't played a single ball with that bat. But I took that bat out and played in a match. It had worked out pretty well because that was one of my favourite bats," he added.