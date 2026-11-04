Sachin Tendulkar Names Ganguly, Dhoni as His Favourite Captains

Sachin Tendulkar opens up about his captaincy days, reveals why Ganguly and Dhoni top his list of favourite leaders and shares his admiration for Temba Bavuma.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar named Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni as his favourite captains during a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session.

Tendulkar described captaincy as a great honour but admitted frustrations due to lack of full autonomy in team selection and a 'dark phase' in Indian cricket during his tenure.

He praised South Africa's Temba Bavuma for his leadership in securing the 2025 World Test Championship title.

Tendulkar's captaincy coincided with a turbulent period for Indian cricket, leading to his resignation in 2000.

He also shared a lighter moment, jokingly reminding fans of his bowling skills when asked about batters he enjoyed bowling to.

Sachin Tendulkar has named Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his favourite captains, while opening up about the challenges of leading India during one of the most difficult periods in the country's cricket history. The batting legend also expressed his admiration for South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, praising his leadership following the Proteas' triumph in the 2025 World Test Championship final. Tendulkar shared his thoughts during a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session on Tuesday, answering questions on leadership, his captaincy days and some of the game's greatest batters.

Favourite Captains and Leadership Challenges

Asked to name his favourite captains under whom he had played, the Master Blaster had no hesitation in picking two former India leaders. "As far as my favourite captains go, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni would definitely be at the top of my list!" Tendulkar said. The 53-year-old led India in 25 Tests across two stints between 1996 and 2000. While describing captaincy as a tremendous honour, he admitted that the responsibility came with its share of frustrations.

"It was a great honour to lead the team as captain. However, I didn"t always have the freedom to pick my team entirely on my own. The BCCI today is a far more professional organisation than it was in the 1990s. Indian cricket also went through a particularly dark phase during that period," he said.

A Turbulent Era for Indian Cricket

Tendulkar's captaincy coincided with a turbulent time for Indian cricket. He stepped down in March 2000 following India's home series defeat against South Africa. Seven years later, he declined an offer to return as Test captain, with Dhoni eventually taking over the reins. Tendulkar also had words of praise for Bavuma, whose leadership helped South Africa end their long wait for a major ICC title with victory over Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in 2025. "I truly admire Temba Bavuma"s spirit. He has led from the front and delivered some remarkable results for South African cricket. South Africa winning an ICC title is great for world cricket!" Tendulkar said.

Lighter Moments and Bowling Credentials

There was also a lighter moment during the interaction when Tendulkar was asked which of the great batters of his era he had enjoyed bowling to the most. The list featured some formidable names, including Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Jacques Kallis, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Tendulkar responded with a cheeky reminder of his own bowling credentials.