Williamson's retirement would come as a relief to many bowlers: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar praised Williamson's technique, balance and composure, calling him one of the most compact and elegant batters of the modern era.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson ended his international career as New Zealand's highest run-scorer across formats. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar hailed Kane Williamson as a "thorough gentleman" and one of the most technically accomplished batters in world cricket.

Williamson retires as New Zealand's highest international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

The former captain ends his international career after 378 matches, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, consistency and sportsmanship.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Kane Williamson after the former New Zealand captain announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday.

Williamson's decision brings the curtain down on a distinguished international career spanning 378 matches for New Zealand.

One of Cricket's Finest Batters

In a post on social media platform 'X', Tendulkar hailed Williamson as one of the finest batters of his generation and praised his calm approach to the game.

"From the time I started watching him play, Kane Williamson has been one of the most technically compact and elegant batters I have seen. His balance, timing and calm presence at the crease made him a joy to watch. He is a thorough gentleman and a true role model for youngsters," Tendulkar wrote.

Tendulkar added that Williamson's retirement would come as a relief to many bowlers around the world.

"His retirement will probably be received with some relief in a few bowling camps. Wishing him all the best and success in the next chapter of his life," the legendary batter posted.

• Virat Kohli's touching tribute to retiring Kane Williamson

Remarkable Career Comes to an End

The 35-year-old Williamson finishes as his country's highest run-scorer in international cricket with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

His final appearance for New Zealand came in the first Test against England at Lord's, where he scored 0 and 18 in a match New Zealand lost by 115 runs.

As captain, Williamson led New Zealand in 40 Tests, winning 22 matches. He also captained the side in 91 ODIs, recording 46 wins, and remains New Zealand's most successful T20I captain with 39 victories in 75 matches.

Widely respected for his leadership and sportsmanship, Williamson leaves the international game as one of New Zealand's greatest cricketers.