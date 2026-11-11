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Sachin Tendulkar Gifts 26 Historic Bats For MCA's 'Batography' Exhibition

By REDIFF CRICKET November 11, 2026 11:50 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is set to unveil a unique 'Batography' exhibition at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in Mumbai, featuring 26 of his iconic bats and other significant memorabilia, offering fans a rare glimpse into his legendary career.

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Drawing from the idea of a biography, 'Batography' will tell the story of Sachin Tendulkar's cricketing journey through the very bats that accompanied him across some of its most defining moments.. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sachin Tendulkar will donate prized cricketing possessions, including bats from his 100 international centuries, to the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum.
  • A special exhibition titled 'Batography' will feature 26 of Tendulkar's bats and other memorabilia.
  • The exhibition is scheduled to be unveiled on November 16, 2026, marking 13 years since his retirement.
  • Each bat in the 'Batography' exhibit will tell a chapter of Tendulkar's illustrious cricketing journey.
 

Sachin Tendulkar will gift some of his most prized cricketing possessions, including bats that helped him score a hundred international centuries, for display at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in Mumbai.

'The collection will be unveiled at a special event on November 16, 2026, commemorating the date Tendulkar retired from international cricket thirteen years ago, playing his 200th Test at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium, against the West Indies,' MCA said in a media release.

In one-of-its-kind initiative, the MCA Museum will unveil a special exhibition titled 'Batography', bringing together 26 of Tendulkar's bats alongside other significant memorabilia from his illustrious career.

The Story Behind the Bats

Drawing from the idea of a biography, 'Batography' will tell the story of Tendulkar's cricketing journey through the very bats that accompanied him across some of its most defining moments.

Each bat represents a chapter in a career that has inspired generations of cricketers and fans, offering visitors a rare opportunity to engage with the history behind the milestones.

"Sachin Tendulkar's contribution to Indian and world cricket goes far beyond the records he has created. His journey is woven into the memories of millions of cricket fans, and these bats are among the most personal artefacts of that journey," Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association, said.

Preserving a Legacy

"Through Batography, we are bringing a unique dimension to the MCA Museum, allowing visitors to experience the story behind the milestones through the very instruments with which they were created. We are honoured that Sachin has chosen to share these prized possessions with the MCA, ensuring that this extraordinary legacy remains accessible to generations of cricket lovers."

Alongside Tendulkar's bats, a range of memorabilia, including helmets, jerseys, notes from significant occasions and milestones in his career, will also be put on display.

The dedicated space will serve as a lasting celebration of Tendulkar's extraordinary cricketing journey, giving fans and visitors an opportunity to revisit the moments, milestones and memories that have shaped his legacy.

More News Coverage

MCATendulkarSharad Pawar Cricket MuseumMumbaiBatography

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