SRT10 Centre of Excellence promises world-class training for young cricketers

IMAGE: The SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Cricket Academy builds on the success of the SRT10 Global Academy in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Cricket Academy, backed by Sachin Tendulkar, will open on April 10 in Ahmedabad.

The academy will feature advanced facilities and have former India and first-class cricketers as mentors.

The programme emphasises technique, fitness, and long-term player development under international training methods.

A Sachin Tendulkar-backed Centre of Excellence Cricket Academy will open in Ahmedabad on April 10, promising a battery of former Indian players as mentors and world-class training facilities for aspirants aged 5 and above.

The SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Cricket Academy was to be launched last year, but after overcoming a delay, it is set to commence operations with a training module focused on "technique, fitness, and structured growth pathways."

State-of-the-art hub targets grassroots talent

Located at Shankus Farm near Vaishnodevi Circle on SG Road, the campus infrastructure includes professional cricket nets, an in-house match-ready ground, high-performance gymnasium, and a running track.

The flagship SRT10 Global Academy is already operational at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

"Its partnership with Altevol Sports Academy, known for its contributions to Indian tennis since 2018 and its collaboration with Germany's Alexander Waske Tennis University, along with the Shankus Group, adds both credibility and a strong multi-sport perspective, aligning seamlessly with SRT10's focus on excellence and values-driven development," stated a press release.

"A contingent of former first-class/Team India cricketers will mentor the young talents. Coaches are handpicked and trained under the SRT10 methodology, ensuring consistency with international training standards. The programme is led by Dr Atul Gaikwad, Global Head Coach, SRT10 Global Academy," it added.