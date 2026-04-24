Sachin Tendulkar at 53: Celebrations, records and legacy of a legend

Sachin Tendulkar turns 53, celebrates his birthday with his 'Aai', and wife, Anjali, even as wishes pouring in from BCCI and ICC.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his birthday with his mother Rajni, wife Anjali and his four-legged furry friend. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/X

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar turned 53 and shared a heartfelt family moment on social media.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India paid tribute, highlighting his unmatched international records.

International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah praised Tendulkar’s lasting impact on the sport.

Tendulkar remains the only cricketer with 100 international centuries among other records.

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar turned 53 on Friday.

The legend posted a picture of a quiet celebration on his X handle.

'Perfect start to my day with Aai, Anjali and the trouble maker! What more could a man ask for?' Tendulkar captioned the sweet picture with a heart emoji.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished the Master Blaster on their X page.

'664 international matches. 34,357 international runs. Only cricketer to score 100 international hundreds. Member of #TeamIndia's ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2011 winning campaign. Wishing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday.'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Jay Shah, also extended birthday greetings to the cricketing great.

Sharing a post on X, the ICC Chairman wrote, 'Wishing our sport's icon @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. Your amazing contribution to cricket continues to inspire generations across the world to play and watch our great game, while your empathy and humanity has an ongoing and significant impact on society.'

Tendulkar was the most complete batter of his time, the most prolific run-maker of all time, and arguably the biggest cricket icon the game has ever known.

Tendulkar holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a remarkable feat, especially considering he didn't register his first ODI hundred until his 79th match.

IMAGE: A throwback picture of Sachin Tendulkar during his early days in Indian cricket. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Facebook

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Tendulkar rewrote the record books throughout his illustrious career. Tendulkar holds the highest number of Player of the Match awards (76), the most runs in a career (34,357), the most fifties (264), the most nineties (28), and the most fours (4,076) across all formats.

He made 200 Test appearances while amassing 15,921 runs, 51 centuries, and 2,058 fours, the most by any player in red-ball cricket.

He also became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in just 300 innings.

With a career that spanned over 22 years and 91 days, the 53-year-old has the longest career in ODIs. With a staggering 1,894 runs and nine centuries in 1998, Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs and centuries scored in a single calendar year in the format, a feat that still stands unrivalled.

During his run in the 50-over format, Tendulkar raised his bat to celebrate 145 half-centuries and found the fence for a four on 2,016 occasions, the highest by any player that the world of cricket has ever seen.

He became the fastest to 18,000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in just 440 innings.