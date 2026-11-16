Sachin Plays Cricket With William- Kate

Britain's prince and princess of Wales join the emperor of cricket for a game of gully cricket in Mumbai.

IMAGE: The princess of Wales swings her bat while playing gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and a bunch of schoolchildren at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Monday, November 16, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Prince William and Princess Kate played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren in Mumbai.

Sachin expressed appreciation for the British royal family's addressing global environmental challenges.

The event marked a reunion between Will-Kate and Sachin when they played cricket on their visit to Mumbai in 2016.

Britain's Prince William and wife Princess Kate got a taste of gully cricket in Mumbai on Monday.

IMAGE: Prince William bowls to Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The prince and princess of Wales, who are in Mumbai for a two-day visit for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Award, joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket.

The trio played with schoolchildren in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate.

Royal Engagement and Environmental Advocacy

'We met 10 years ago to play cricket, and I mentioned then that we were playing on a proper field, but the next time, we will play gully cricket,' Tendulkar told the media on Monday, recalling a meeting from a decade ago.

'He (Prince William) came and joined us... There is a big cause here, and a purpose. I am very appreciative that the royal ramily has taken up such a noble cause, and that the whole world is on this journey where we can positively make some changes to the planet, facing so many challenges, and make it a better place for the generations to follow,' Tendulkar added.