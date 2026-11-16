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Sachin Plays Cricket With William- Kate

By REDIFF CRICKET November 16, 2026 12:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Britain's prince and princess of Wales join the emperor of cricket for a game of gully cricket in Mumbai.

Princess Kate swings her bat while playing gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and a bunch of schoolchildren at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Monday

IMAGE: The princess of Wales swings her bat while playing gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and a bunch of schoolchildren at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Monday, November 16, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Prince William and Princess Kate played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren in Mumbai.
  • Sachin expressed appreciation for the British royal family's addressing global environmental challenges.
  • The event marked a reunion between Will-Kate and Sachin when they played cricket on their visit to Mumbai in 2016.
 

Britain's Prince William and wife Princess Kate got a taste of gully cricket in Mumbai on Monday.

Prince Williams bowls to Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Prince William bowls to Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The prince and princess of Wales, who are in Mumbai for a two-day visit for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Award, joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket.

The trio played with schoolchildren in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate.

Royal Engagement and Environmental Advocacy

Prince Williams bats during a game of gully cricket

Britain's William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, meet Sachin Tendulkar

'We met 10 years ago to play cricket, and I mentioned then that we were playing on a proper field, but the next time, we will play gully cricket,' Tendulkar told the media on Monday, recalling a meeting from a decade ago.

'He (Prince William) came and joined us... There is a big cause here, and a purpose. I am very appreciative that the royal ramily has taken up such a noble cause, and that the whole world is on this journey where we can positively make some changes to the planet, facing so many challenges, and make it a better place for the generations to follow,' Tendulkar added.

Princess Kate plays gullly cricket

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MumbaiTendulkarWalesBritainPrincess Kate

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