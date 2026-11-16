Sachin Plays Cricket With William- Kate

Britain's prince and princess of Wales join the emperor of cricket for a game of gully cricket in Mumbai.
Key Points
- Prince William and Princess Kate played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren in Mumbai.
- Sachin expressed appreciation for the British royal family's addressing global environmental challenges.
- The event marked a reunion between Will-Kate and Sachin when they played cricket on their visit to Mumbai in 2016.
Britain's Prince William and wife Princess Kate got a taste of gully cricket in Mumbai on Monday.
The prince and princess of Wales, who are in Mumbai for a two-day visit for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Award, joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket.
The trio played with schoolchildren in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate.
Royal Engagement and Environmental Advocacy
'We met 10 years ago to play cricket, and I mentioned then that we were playing on a proper field, but the next time, we will play gully cricket,' Tendulkar told the media on Monday, recalling a meeting from a decade ago.
'He (Prince William) came and joined us... There is a big cause here, and a purpose. I am very appreciative that the royal ramily has taken up such a noble cause, and that the whole world is on this journey where we can positively make some changes to the planet, facing so many challenges, and make it a better place for the generations to follow,' Tendulkar added.