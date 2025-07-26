Sachin Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Kargil War Heroes

IMAGE: Indian soldiers celebrate their victory in the Kargil War on July 26, 1999. Photograph: ANI Photo

On the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian cricket fraternity has come together to pay tributes to the heroes of the Kargil War.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartfelt note remembering the "heroes of the Kargil War", who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland.

In a social media post, Sachin wrote: "26 years ago, our forces made history. Their sacrifice and bravery still fill us with pride today. Salutations to the heroes of the Kargil War!"

Expressing similar sentiments, former India batter VVS Laxman wrote on X, "On #KargilVijayDiwas, salute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers. Forever indebted to our great heroes."

The Kargil Vijay Divas is celebrated on July 26 every year to commemorate India's historic victory in the Kargil war in 1999.

The conflict started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time.

Following the war, four soldiers were awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest gallantry award. Nine soldiers were conferred with the Maha Vir Chakra and 55 were honoured with the Vir Chakra. One soldier was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, while six received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal and 8 were honoured with the Yudh Seva Medal. The Sena Medal was awarded to 83 personnel, and 24 received the Vayu Sena Medal.