Tendulkar most admired after Messi, Ronaldo: Survey

Tendulkar most admired after Messi, Ronaldo: Survey

Source: PTI
December 16, 2021 20:33 IST
Sachin Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in health, education, and the sports sector in rural and urban areas

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in health, education, and the sports sector in rural and urban areas. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been adjudged as the world's 12th 'Most Admired Man', as per a survey conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm. 

This year's study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

 

Among sportsmen, Tendulkar is third in the list behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the list, the 48-year-old is ahead of former US president Donald Trump, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and India Test captain Virat Kohli.

Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade and was appointed the South Asian ambassador in 2013.

Over the years, Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in health, education, and the sports sector in rural and urban areas across various states.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
