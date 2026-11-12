Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal: Eight Years of Conflicting Claims

Usman Khawaja's autobiography has reignited the controversy over Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal. From the original investigation to David Warner's backing and Cricket Australia's refusal to reopen the case, here are the key statements from those involved.

IMAGE: Umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth confront Australia's Cameron Bancroft in a Test match against South Africa at PPC Newlands in Cape Town in 2018. Photograph: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Former Australia batsman Usman Khawaja's new autobiography "Sabr" has triggered calls for another investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering incident in the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

Steve Smith and David Warner, the then Australia captain and vice-captain, were banned by Cricket Australia from elite cricket for a year for bringing the game into disrepute over the incident.

Opening batter Cameron Bancroft, who brought a piece of sandpaper onto the field to scuff up the ball, received a nine-month suspension. All three accepted their punishments and later returned to test cricket.

Following are selected quotes on the issue since 2018:

2018 - THEN CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMES SUTHERLAND ON CRICKET AUSTRALIA'S INVESTIGATION INTO THE INCIDENT

"The key finding is that prior knowledge of the ball-tampering incident was limited to three players: Captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"No other players or support staff had prior knowledge and this includes (coach) Darren Lehmann, who, despite inaccurate media reports, has not resigned from his position."

2021 - CAMERON BANCROFT TO THE GUARDIAN

"All I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory."

2021 - STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF BOWLERS MITCHELL STARC, PAT CUMMINS, JOSH HAZLEWOOD AND NATHAN LYON

"We pride ourselves on our honesty. So it's been disappointing to see that our integrity has been questioned by some journalists and past players in recent days in regard to the Cape Town Test of 2018.

"We did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw the images on the big screen at Newlands.

"We respectfully request an end to the rumour-mongering and innuendo. It has gone on too long and it is time to move on."

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja said in his autobiography that knowledge of the plan to manipulate the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa was not confined to those three players and that the whole team should be held responsible. Photograph: James Redmayne/Reuters

2026 - USMAN KHAWAJA, A MEMBER OF THE 2018 TEAM, TO NINE MEDIA ON SATURDAY

"It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us."

2026 - FORMER AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN ON ABC ON SATURDAY

"I don't think everyone would have known. You do know ball tampering is going on because it's been happening for 150 years. It's just how it's being done, and how you would know to that extent? That's an individual case-by-case, to be fair."

2026 - DAVID WARNER IN AN INSTAGRAM VIDEO ON MONDAY

"It's been eight years since I've spoken on this subject. Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for everything you've done. It's 100 percent accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth, it's out there."

2026 - CRICKET AUSTRALIA CHIEF EXECUTIVE TODD GREENBERG TO SEN RADIO ON TUESDAY

"We don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again. I don't think there's anything that can be gained from that. We have said we're comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we've received.

"There's absolutely no benefit in going back. That's the clear position of the CA board."

2026 - STARC TO REPORTERS ON TUESDAY

"I won't speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion hasn't changed. My recollection hasn’t changed from what we said in 2021."

2026 - GRAEME HICK, AUSTRALIA BATTING COACH FROM 2016 TO 2020, TO NINE MEDIA ON THURSDAY

"To me what Khawaja is implying ... is absolutely false.

"In regard to any discussions around the ball-tampering in Port Elizabeth or Cape Town that took place, I will say in true honesty that I did not hear or know anything."

2026 - AUSTRALIA TEST CAPTAIN CUMMINS ON X ON THURSDAY

"Happy to speak with any and all media about the events of this week (on Friday). I've taken some time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy's allegations so I can respond properly."