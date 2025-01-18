SA20: Sunrisers down Super Giants for first win of season!

IMAGE: Sunrisers Eastern Cape celebrate winning their SA20 match against Durban Super Giants on Friday.. Photographs: SA20

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape came up with a clinical performance with both bat and ball to register a 58-run bonus victory over Durban Super Giants in the SA20 match at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday.



The defending champions finally managed to log their first points after starting the season with three straight defeats.



Aiden Markram’s team responded to the rallying call from their skipper with a much-improved performance with the bat after he won the toss and opted to take first strike.



England international Zak Crawley provided the early momentum with a 29-ball 34 before fellow Englishman Tom Abell crafted a 39-ball 57 (5x4) to maintain the momentum through the middle-order.



Marco Jansen, who was fresh off a half-century in the last match, again provided the late flourish with 36 not out off 26 balls. The lanky all-rounder shared an unbroken partnership of 24 off 13 balls with Tristan Stubbs (15 not out off eight balls) to lift the Sunrisers to 165/5.





Mystery spinner Noor Ahmad was the Super Giants' most successful bowler with figures of 4/24.



The Super Giants reply started in a positive fashion with opener Bryce Parsons and Matthew Breetzke putting on 40 for the first wicket.



However, the pair were involved in a horrible mix up which led to Parsons being run out for 23 off 21 balls.



The Super Giants never quite recovered from thereon with left-arm spinner Liam Dawson utilising the spin friendly conditions at Kingsmead to his advantage.

The Englishman showed his experience having Kane Williamson (3) caught and bowled before trapping Breetzke (21) plumb in front to finish with 2/18 from his four overs.

Dawson received solid support from fellow spinner Simon Harmer, who claimed the big wicket of Season MVP Heinrich Klaasen for just one.



Despite a couple of dropped catches that delayed the inevitable, the Sunrisers seamers completed a brilliant all round bowling performance with Richard Gleeson and Ottneil Baartman both chipping in with 2/17 to dismiss the Super Giants for just 107.