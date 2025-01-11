SA20: DSG steal victory from Capitals in last-over drama

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad celebrates. Photograph: SA20/X

Durban's Super Giants claimed a dramatic two-run victory over Pretoria Capitals in their high-scoring SA20 season opener in Durban, despite fireworks from Will Jacks (64) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (89).

Chasing 210 to win, Jacks and Gurbaz put on 154 for the opening wicket as Pretoria Capitals looked set for a big win, but last year's SA20 finalists DSG came back strong to restrict their opponents to 207 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Super Giants had posted 209 for 4.

Noor Ahmad (2/34) dismissed both the set batters in two consecutive overs to provide DSG with the opening they needed and his side capitalised by building pressure on the opposition camp which had no reply.

Jacks made a 35-ball 64 with five sixes and three fours whereas Gurbaz clobbered seven sixes and three fours to make 89 off 43 balls before they both fell to the left-arm Afghan spinner.

Noor had his compatriot Gurbaz caught at the boundary by Heinrich Klaasen in the 13th over and cleaned up Jacks in his next over to open the floodgates.

England veteran Chris Woakes (2/42) cleaned up both Rilee Rossouw (1) and Senuran Muthusamy (8), once again in two consecutive overs, to put his side on track for the win.

At one stage, Pretoria Capitals needed 42 runs from as many balls with nine wickets intact, but a flurry of wickets pegged them back completely and they failed to respond to the situation.

Earlier in the first half, a rapid 19-ball 45 not out from Wiaan Mulder with three sixes and four fours gave the home side the momentum as they finished strong, with New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson hitting a 60 not out off 40 balls with three sixes and two fours.

Muthusamy was the pick among the bowlers from both the sides as the left-arm South African spinner returned 4-0-21-3.