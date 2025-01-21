SA20: Dominant Royals outclass Super Kings

IMAGE: Paarl Royals' players celebrate a wicket during the SA20 match against Joburg Super Kings on Monday. Photograph: SA20

Paarl Royals' spinners continued to dominate at their Boland Park fortress as the hosts outclassed Joburg Super Kings by six wickets to jump to the top of the SA20, in Paarl, on Monday.



Electing to bowl, the Royals quartet of Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Root and Dunith Wellalage spun a web around the Joburg Super Kings batting unit to restrict the visitors to 146/6.



It would have been a lot less were it not for England’s veteran batter Jonny Bairstow (60 off 40 balls) and Donovan Ferreira’s unbeaten 32 off 19 balls that saw the Super Kings add 65 runs in the last five overs.



But even after the Super Kings’ late onslaught, the Royals still had little trouble in completing a comfortable run-chase as the home team strolled home with six wickets intact. It was the Royals’ third win in succession.

The competition’s leading run-scorer Lhuan-dre Pretorius certainly enjoys batting at his new home ground with the teenage opener adding another breezy 27 off 14 balls to his two half-centuries at this picturesque venue.



There was a slight hiccup when seamer Hardus Viljoen (2/23) removed both Pretorius and Joe Root in quick succession, but the Royals were always in control of the run chase.

Miller once again performed his 'finisher' role to perfection as he partnered up with Mitchell van Buuren (44 off 45 balls) for a 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket.



The left-hander completed the job in fine style by smashing Lutho Sipamla for a massive maximum that has placed the Royals in prime position to secure a play-offs spot.