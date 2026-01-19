SA sweat over key player's fitness ahead of T20 WC

IMAGE: Donovan Ferreira's shoulder injury could see him sidelined for the T20 WC, delivering the Proteas a major blow. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

South African allrounder Donovan Ferreira's participation in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is doubtful after the Proteas cricketer injured his shoulder during the ongoing SA20 and has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

Ferreira sustained the injury while he was fielding during the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) vs Pretoria Capitals (PC) SA20 match on January 17, when he dived on the cover boundary to stop a four and landed awkwardly on his left shoulder.

Although the Joburg Super Kings player later came out to bat as stand-in captain, filling in for the injured Faf du Plessis, Ferreira faced just one delivery before retiring hurt due to discomfort and restricted movement in his arm. After the match, he said he would undergo scans, and according to ESPNcricinfo, the injury is a fracture.

"(Shoulder injury) I'm not really sure. I'll go for a scan in the morning and take it from there," Donovan Ferreira has said after the Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals match.

Ferreira's injury comes as a big blow for South Africa's T20 World Cup plans, where he was selected as a finisher, reserve wicketkeeper and part-time bowler. The setback adds to South Africa's growing injury concerns ahead of the ICC event, with Tony de Zorzi still recovering from a hamstring injury and expected to return during the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.