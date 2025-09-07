SA spinner Subrayen cleared of suspect bowling

IMAGE: Prenelan Subrayen was reported during the first ODI against Australia on August 19 following which he underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane. Photograph: Proteas Men/Instagram

South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for illegal bowling action in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia last month, has been cleared by the ICC on Sunday.



Subrayen was reported during the match in Cairns on August 19 following which he underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on August 26.



It was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree

level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations."The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the bowling action of South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been found to be legal, and the player can continue bowling in international cricket," the International Cricket Council said in a media release.The off-spinner has featured in two international outings for the Proteas, both of which came this year -- a Test match in Zimbabwe and an ODI in Australia, claiming five wickets from these two games.

Earlier, after the ODI against Australia in Cairns, the match officials' report had cited concerns about the legality of the 31-year-old's bowling action.



During South Africa's tour of Australia, the visitors lost the T20I series 1-2 but won the subsequent ODI rubber, with Subrayen picking up a wicket in the first game.