HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SA spinner Subrayen cleared of suspect bowling

SA spinner Subrayen cleared of suspect bowling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 07, 2025 16:45 IST

x

Prenelan Subrayen

IMAGE: Prenelan Subrayen was reported during the first ODI against Australia on August 19 following which he underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane. Photograph: Proteas Men/Instagram

South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for illegal bowling action in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia last month, has been cleared by the ICC on Sunday.

Subrayen was reported during the match in Cairns on August 19 following which he underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on August 26.

It was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree

level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the bowling action of South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been found to be legal, and the player can continue bowling in international cricket," the International Cricket Council said in a media release.

The off-spinner has featured in two international outings for the Proteas, both of which came this year -- a Test match in Zimbabwe and an ODI in Australia, claiming five wickets from these two games.

 

Earlier, after the ODI against Australia in Cairns, the match officials' report had cited concerns about the legality of the 31-year-old's bowling action.

During South Africa's tour of Australia, the visitors lost the T20I series 1-2 but won the subsequent ODI rubber, with Subrayen picking up a wicket in the first game.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

BCCI's cash soars by Rs 4,193 Cr in just one year
BCCI's cash soars by Rs 4,193 Cr in just one year
Gill and Abhishek opening pair in Asia Cup?
Gill and Abhishek opening pair in Asia Cup?
Fans Go Crazy Over India's New Training Kit... Here's Why
Fans Go Crazy Over India's New Training Kit... Here's Why
Why BCCI has hiked shirt sponsorship rates
Why BCCI has hiked shirt sponsorship rates
BCCI cites govt policy amid India-Pak Asia Cup row
BCCI cites govt policy amid India-Pak Asia Cup row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the Paps0:40

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the...

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport1:03

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport

Neha Bhasin Turns Heads in Sporty Look on Mumbai Streets0:50

Neha Bhasin Turns Heads in Sporty Look on Mumbai Streets

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV