News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'

SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'

Source: PTI
June 26, 2024 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Photograph: Kind Courtesy South Africa Cricket / X

South Africa's cricket team heads into the T20 World Cup semifinals with confidence, despite a history of falling short in big moments. Coach Rob Walter believes the current team is different and ready to overcome past disappointments.

South Africa has a long history of near misses in ICC tournaments, often choking in crucial semifinal matches. However, Walter insists this team is focused on the present and has learned from its victories in close contests during the lead-up to the semifinals.

"We've managed to get over the line in quite a number of close games," Walter said. "We've potentially missed out on a few of those moments in the past, and this time around we managed to get over the line. So, we certainly take confidence out of that."

While acknowledging the pressure of a World Cup semifinal, Walter emphasizes the importance of skill over luck. "It's never just another game," he said. "But I don't think you can win a cricket game because of luck. I think potentially a few things can go your way but there's a few things that might not. So, skill will always trump luck, that's for sure."

South Africa's opponent in the semifinals is Afghanistan, a team that has surprised many with its incredible run to the World Cup's final four. Walter is impressed by Afghanistan's development and acknowledges the threats they pose.

"They are a well-rounded team," Walter said. "Gone are the days where there is an area of the team that is not strong. They wouldn't be in a semi-final if that was the case. You're talking about some world-class spinners. Everyone knows about the world-class spinners led by Rashid Khan."

Despite Afghanistan's strengths, South Africa remains confident. Walter believes his team has studied their opponents thoroughly and is prepared for the challenge. With their best performance yet to come, South Africa is determined to break through and claim its first World Cup title.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India seek revenge; England look to defend T20 crown
India seek revenge; England look to defend T20 crown
'England Don't Fear India'
'England Don't Fear India'
Could Gulbadin Be Penalised?
Could Gulbadin Be Penalised?
SC lets Kejri file substantial appeal against HC order
SC lets Kejri file substantial appeal against HC order
Zero FIR: New criminal laws ready for rollout
Zero FIR: New criminal laws ready for rollout
Putin's North Korea Gamble
Putin's North Korea Gamble
Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time highs
Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time highs

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 Rankings: Head dethrones SKY; Bumrah soars

T20 Rankings: Head dethrones SKY; Bumrah soars

'Funniest thing...': Marsh laughs off Naib's cramps

'Funniest thing...': Marsh laughs off Naib's cramps

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances