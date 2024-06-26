SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy South Africa Cricket / X Photograph: Kind Courtesy South Africa Cricket / X

South Africa's cricket team heads into the T20 World Cup semifinals with confidence, despite a history of falling short in big moments. Coach Rob Walter believes the current team is different and ready to overcome past disappointments.

South Africa has a long history of near misses in ICC tournaments, often choking in crucial semifinal matches. However, Walter insists this team is focused on the present and has learned from its victories in close contests during the lead-up to the semifinals.

"We've managed to get over the line in quite a number of close games," Walter said. "We've potentially missed out on a few of those moments in the past, and this time around we managed to get over the line. So, we certainly take confidence out of that."

While acknowledging the pressure of a World Cup semifinal, Walter emphasizes the importance of skill over luck. "It's never just another game," he said. "But I don't think you can win a cricket game because of luck. I think potentially a few things can go your way but there's a few things that might not. So, skill will always trump luck, that's for sure."

South Africa's opponent in the semifinals is Afghanistan, a team that has surprised many with its incredible run to the World Cup's final four. Walter is impressed by Afghanistan's development and acknowledges the threats they pose.

"They are a well-rounded team," Walter said. "Gone are the days where there is an area of the team that is not strong. They wouldn't be in a semi-final if that was the case. You're talking about some world-class spinners. Everyone knows about the world-class spinners led by Rashid Khan."

Despite Afghanistan's strengths, South Africa remains confident. Walter believes his team has studied their opponents thoroughly and is prepared for the challenge. With their best performance yet to come, South Africa is determined to break through and claim its first World Cup title.