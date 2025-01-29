HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SA 20: Capitals rout Super Kings to keep hopes alive

January 29, 2025 11:34 IST

Pretoria Capitals

IMAGE: Pretoria Capitals' players celebrate a wicket during the SA20 match against Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday. Photograph: SA20

A rejuvenated Pretoria Capitals registered a six-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings to keep their play-off hopes alive, in the SA20, in Centurion on Tuesday.

The Capitals restricted the Super Kings to a paltry 99/9 before cruising to victory in just 12 overs, losing just four wickets for a crucial win.

With this win, the Capitals moved up to 14 points - just one point behind the fourth-placed Super Kings on 15.

The captain's armband was also passed to Kyle Verreynne after Rilee Rossouw withdrew due to the birth of his child.

Knowing that only a victory would keep their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs alive, the Capitals produced their most clinical performance of the season thus far.

Will Jacks set the tone with the ball, conceding just two runs from his two overs in the Powerplay, which was just the

confidence booster the Capitals required.

Super Kings, on the other hand, were unable to set any form of a platform, especially after the in-form Devon Conway was forced to leave the field in the third over after being hit on the arm.

Debutant Rogers had JSK skipper Faf Du Plessis caught at short fine-leg before fellow newbie Gideon Peters launched his SA20 career in dramatic fashion.

The 26-year-old fast bowler fired in a rasping bouncer to Conway upon his return.

The New Zealand international was visibly rushed for pace and only managed a half-hearted pull which he feathered behind to Verreynne.

He maintained his control and pace throughout his four-over spell to finish with 2/15.

 

With left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy also chipping in with two wickets, it opened the JSK tail for Player of the Match Migael Pretorius to barge through the door with figures of 3/22.

Capitals were never in any trouble in getting to the 100-run target.

Marques Ackerman held it all together with a 22-ball 39 that ensured the Capitals remain in the race for the play-offs with two matches against MI Cape Town remaining.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: har
