Top-order batter S Meghana announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Indian top-order batter S Meghana has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket at 30, concluding her playing career with gratitude and a commitment to mentoring future generations.

FILE IMAGE: S Meghana featured in 3 WODIs and 17 WT20Is for India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's top-order batter S Meghana announced her retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday at the age of 30.

Meghana last represented India in November 2022 and played for RCB and Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League.

She debuted for India in T20Is in 2016 and ODIs six years later, scoring a fifty in each format.

Meghana expressed deep gratitude for her career and plans to dedicate her life to mentoring the next generation in cricket.

India's top-order batter S Meghana on Friday announced her retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 30. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Meghana last played for India in November 2022. She played for RCB and Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League.

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"As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude," Meghana wrote in an Instagram post.

"The field has been my second home, teaching me resilience, humility, and giving me memories and friendships that I will carry for a lifetime," she wrote.

"While my cricket days come to an end, my bond with cricket will never break. I will always stay deeply connected to the game and intend to dedicate my life to giving back to the sport, mentoring the next generation, and serving the game that gave me everything," she added.

She made her India T20 debut against the West Indies back in 2016. Six years later, she played her first ODI. She scored a fifty each in both the formats.