Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 44 helped Maharashtra secure a five-wicket victory against Assam, while Andhra and Kerala also registered dominant wins in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, though rain washed out all Group D fixtures.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad stroked an unbeaten 44 off 35 balls in Maharashtra's win over Assam. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 44 off 35 balls, guiding Maharashtra to a five-wicket win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

Rushikesh Sonawane top-scored for Maharashtra with 54, contributing to an 81-run stand with Prithvi Shaw.

Andhra registered a comprehensive 70-run victory against Madhya Pradesh, powered by half-centuries from Ricky Bhui (57) and Shaik Rasheed (51).

Kerala cruised past Tripura by five wickets, chasing a modest target of 122 with Salman Nizar remaining unbeaten on 51.

All four Group D matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad showed signs of a return to form with an unbeaten 44 off 35 balls as Maharashtra chased down Assam's 172 for nine to register a five-wicket victory in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mohali on Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rushikesh Sonawane top-scored with 54, while Gaikwad provided stability in the chase as Maharashtra reached 173 for five in 19.2 overs.

Sonawane and opener Prithvi Shaw shared an 81-run stand for the second wicket to put Maharashtra in control before Gaikwad took charge.

Gaikwad struck four boundaries, while Siddhesh Veer (18 not out) and Arshin Kulkarni (13) made useful contributions towards the end.

Earlier, Assam skipper Denish Das led the batting effort with a blistering 61 off 31 balls, including four fours and as many sixes.

Sibsankar Roy chipped in with 31 off 26 deliveries as Assam posted 172 for nine after being sent in to bat.

Ramakrishna Ghosh was Maharashtra's most successful bowler with 4/41, while Vivek Shelar claimed three wickets for 30 runs.

Andhra Dominate Madhya Pradesh

In another Group C match at New Chandigarh, Andhra registered a comprehensive 70-run win over Madhya Pradesh.

Ricky Bhui led from the front with 57 off 37 balls, while Shaik Rasheed scored 51 off 42 deliveries to power Andhra to 186 for seven after opting to bat.

India pacer Avesh Khan was the pick of the Madhya Pradesh bowlers with 3/47.

Madhya Pradesh's chase never gathered momentum as they were bowled out for 116 in 18.1 overs.

Satyanarayana Raju spearheaded the Andhra attack with an impressive 4/14, while KS Narasimha Raju (2/32) and Bailapudi Yeswanth (2/17) provided valuable support.

Kerala Secure Easy Win Over Tripura

Kerala defeated Tripura by five wickets in another Group C encounter in Mohali, chasing down a modest target of 122 in just 13 overs.

Salman Nizar remained unbeaten on 51, while Rohan Kunnummal contributed 38 as Kerala reached 123 for five.

Earlier, Tripura managed 121 for nine after being asked to bat. Sridam Paul top-scored with 41, while skipper Manisankar Murasingh remained unbeaten on 31 and Danveer Ajay Singh made 20.

Rain Disrupts Group D Matches

All four Group D matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

The fixtures between Hyderabad and Goa, Uttarakhand and Odisha, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha and Mumbai were all called off.