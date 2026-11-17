'You will always be our Thala,' says Ruturaj Gaikwad as he, Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan pay tribute to MS Dhoni following his transition to the CSK mentor role.



IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Instagram post saluting the retiring MS Dhoni. Photograph: Ruturaj Gaikwad/Instagram

Key Points MS Dhoni will transition into a new role as Chennai Super Kings' Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, concluding his playing career.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, current CSK captain, highlighted 'simplicity' as the biggest lesson he learned from Dhoni, expressing gratitude for sharing the dressing room and field.

Gaikwad referred to Dhoni as "OUR THAALAA, our captain and our Leader!" in an emotional Instagram post.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan also posted tributes, acknowledging Dhoni's leadership, calmness, and lasting influence on cricket.

Dhoni, a prominent figure since the IPL's inception, leaves behind a significant legacy as a leader, finisher, and influential player.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on Tuesday paid tribute to former skipper MS Dhoni, recalling the lessons he learnt from the legendary cricketer and expressing gratitude for sharing the dressing room and field with him.

CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, bringing the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008.

Gaikwad's Heartfelt Tribute

In an Instagram post, Gaikwad, who took over the CSK reins from Dhoni ahead of the 2024 season, described simplicity as the biggest lesson he learnt from the legendary cricketer.

'Simplicity,' wrote Gaikwad in his Instagram post, before adding, "I got to learn the exact meaning of this word when I first joined CSK in 2019 by watching you through the lens as much as possible, that was the biggest lesson I learned despite of all the achievements that you have accumulated over the years! To share the dressing room, the field, the 22 yards and to finish games with you is what are dreams made of. You are and You Will always Be OUR THAALAA, our captain and our Leader! Thank you Mahi bhai for everything."

Tributes from Jadeja and Dhawan

Ravindra Jadeja, with whom Dhoni played seasons of the IPL at CSK as well shared the Indian dressing room, also posted a tribute to his former captain.

'We did it for One and Only MS Dhoni. Mahi bhai aap ke liye toh kuch bhi.' he wrote.

Shikhar Dhawan also wrote a heartfelt post on X for his former India captain. 'What an incredible journey it's been, @msdhoni bhai! Your leadership, calmness and impact on the game have inspired generations. The player may take a step back, but your influence on cricket will continue. Wishing you the very best in this new role with CSK!' Dhawan wrote.

Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition.