Russia Launches First-Ever T10 Cricket League

The newly-launched Russian T10 League is set to revolutionise cricket in Russia, aiming to develop local talent, attract new audiences, and attempt to establish the nation as a significant player on the global cricketing stage.

IMAGE: The Russian T10 League is Russia's first structured domestic cricket calendar featuring a T-10 format tournament -- 10 overs per side. Photograph: Russian T10 League/Instagram

Key Points The Russian T10 League has been launched as a landmark initiative to revive and develop cricket in Russia, aiming to establish the country as a credible cricketing nation.

The inaugural season will take place on September 19 and 20, 2026, at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, featuring four franchises.

The tournament is designed to promote cricket, attract new players and audiences, and provide a platform for 60 participating cricketers to compete and showcase their talent.

Cricket in Russia took a big leap forward towards reviving the sport with the launch of the Russian T10 League.

The initiative represents a landmark step in the sport's development across the country, with the long-term goal of establishing Russia as a credible cricketing nation on the world stage.

Inaugural Season Details

The Russian T10 League will be played on September 19 and 20 2026 at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, with four franchises competing in the inaugural season.

Moscow Foxes, Kremlin Stars, Kazan Falcons and St. Petersburg Lions will battle it out in seven matches across two days of competition.

"The tournament is designed to be more than a sporting competition. It is part of a wider vision to promote cricket across Russia, attract new players and audiences, and create more opportunities for the development of the sport. With 60 players participating across four teams, the event provides a platform for cricketers to compete, gain experience and showcase their talent," said Sambhav Jain, Director -- Cricket Russia in a media release.

A Vision for Russian Cricket

The Russian T10 League is Russia's first structured domestic cricket calendar featuring a T-10 format tournament -- 10 overs per side.

Open to local Russian players, expat communities, and South Asian diaspora competing together from Day 1, the tournament is designed to showcase talent at the highest local level while making the sport immediately engaging for new audiences.

A core objective of the tournament is to identify and develop homegrown Russian talent for the national pipeline.

Russian T10 League is the first step in the Russia Cricket Development Initiative envisions a future where cricket is a mainstream sport in Russia -- with a thriving domestic league, world-class infrastructure in every major city, and a Russian national team competing on the international stage.

"The launch arrives at a genuinely useful moment for cricket in, coming just two years before the sport returns to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028. A federation-backed, city-based franchise competition gives Russia a clearer development pathway at a time when several associate nations are racing to professionalise their domestic structures," Jain stated.

Tournament Schedule

September 19, 2026: Match 1: Kremlin Stars vs Kazan Falcons Match 2: Moscow Foxes vs Saint Petersburg Lions Match 3: Kremlin Stars vs Moscow Foxes

September 20, 2026: Match 1: Kazan Falcons vs Saint Petersburg Lions Match 2: Kremlin Stars vs Saint Petersburg Lions Match 3: Kazan Falcons vs Moscow Foxes FINAL