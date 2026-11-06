Rs 40 Crore to Stay? IPL Stars Put Franchises Under Pressure

Some of the IPL's biggest stars are reportedly demanding Rs 40 crore to be retained ahead of the 2027 season, putting pressure on franchises operating with a Rs 120 crore purse.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

With the deadline for player retentions extended to November 17, IPL franchises are racing against time to finalise their squads for the 2027 season. But negotiations are proving tricky, with some of the league's biggest names reportedly seeking a staggering Rs 40 crore to stay with their teams.

Key Points Players believe they could secure bigger contracts by entering the auction rather than accepting retention offers.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer set a high benchmark after fetching Rs 27 crore and Rs 26.75 crore respectively at the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

The team purse is expected to increase to Rs 150 crore ahead of the IPL 2028 mega-auction.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, several top-tier players have approached their franchises seeking a substantial increase in their retention fees. Some believe they could command much bigger contracts by entering the auction rather than agreeing to be retained.

The precedent was set at the IPL 2025 mega-auction when Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer fetched Rs 27 crore and Rs 26.75 crore respectively after being released by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Pant joined Lucknow Super Giants while Iyer moved to Punjab Kings.

The prospect of paying Rs 40 crore to retain a single player, however, is causing concern among franchises.

With each team currently operating with a purse of Rs 120 crore, such a fee would consume a third of the available budget, leaving considerably less room to build a competitive squad.

The negotiations are already under way, with several franchises also exploring player trades.

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya is among the biggest names being discussed, with reports suggesting that as many as five teams have shown interest in securing his services.

Chennai Super Kings are understood to be among the frontrunners for the all-rounder while Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are also reportedly in the race.

CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already completed a four-player trade ahead of the new season. Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards have moved to Chennai while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have joined Sunrisers Hyderabad, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16.

Rs 40 crore retention fee could become reality in 2028

While the demands for Rs 40 crore may prove difficult for franchises to accommodate ahead of the 2027 season, the equation could change with the next mega-auction.

A mega-auction is scheduled ahead of IPL 2028 when the team purse is expected to rise from Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore. At that level, a Rs 40 crore retention fee would account for just over a quarter of a franchise's total budget.

That could make it more feasible for teams to spend big on at least one marquee player, although retaining several high-profile stars at such prices would remain a significant challenge.