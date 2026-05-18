RR's IPL 2026 season on brink ahead of must-win LSG clash

Rajasthan Royals face a must-win situation against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, needing significant improvements in batting and fielding to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals have struggled at their home ground this IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rajasthan Royals must improve batting and fielding to keep IPL playoff hopes alive.

Riyan Parag urges Rajasthan Royals to be more clinical in the final overs.

Lucknow Super Giants aim to spoil Rajasthan Royals' playoff chances.

Batting inconsistencies have plagued both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Rajasthan Royals will need an all-round improvement against the out-of-contention Lucknow Super Giants to stay alive in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Tuesday.

At the high-scoring Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Royals are yet to win a game this season and the final fixture here is a do or die one for the home team.

Rajasthan Royals' Road To The Playoffs

Following Tuesday's fixture, the Royals' last game is also against a vanquished outfit -- the Mumbai Indians.

In Delhi on Sunday night, RR should have out-batted Delhi Capitals but a lower order collapse cost them the match in which their fielding and bowling was also fairly ordinary.

Royals have been relying heavily on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for flying starts but the youngster has not got enough support from Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end.

Key Players And Performance Analysis

Dhruv Jurel has played some sublime knocks but the one on Sunday night was a rather subdued one with wickets falling at the other end.

Captain Riyan Parag was underwhelming in the first half of the IPL but has picked up pace in the recent games. He would want his side to be much more clinical in the last five overs with the bat.

The catching and fielding have generally been poor in the IPL and Royals too have been guilty of grassing easy chances.

Captain's Concerns And Team Expectations

Post the loss to Delhi Capitals, Parag had expressed his frustration with the team not playing to its potential in the business end of the tournament.

"The fielding was poor. If we keep on playing like this, we shouldn't be in contention for the top four," Parag had stated while acknowledging that the team's fate is no longer in its own hands.

"I think that's depending on a lot of other teams as well. That is not how I like to lead. That is not how I like to speak to my team as well," he admitted when talking about the playoff chances

"So if we do not qualify, it's our fault. No-one else's. And yeah, next two games, we'll see what we can do better and hopefully get two wins," added Parag, who has been nursing a hamstring niggle.

Lucknow Super Giants' Strategy

LSG, dealing with issues of their own, come into the game on the back of a rare win in the tournament.

They beat Chennai Super Kings at home on May 15 and would be looking to play party-poopers in their remaining two games (last one against Punjab Kings).

Batting has been their weakest link but Mitchell Marsh played a blinder against CSK to script a welcome win.

Rishabh Pant, who has not found a settled position in the batting order throughout the season, did not come out to bat in the last game, giving time in the middle to other batters.

The season is done and dusted for LSG but wins in the remaining games would lessen the pain of an otherwise forgettable campaign.

Head to Head

RR have dominated this rivalry, winning five of the seven IPL clashes against LSG. Lucknow Super Giants have managed just two wins against Rajasthan Royals so far.

LSG’s highest score against RR is 196, while their lowest is a disappointing 119. Rajasthan, meanwhile, have touched 199 in this fixture and never scored below 144 against Lucknow.

Pitch and weather report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium surface has been a paradise for batters this season. The pitch is expected to be hard and flat, allowing the ball to come nicely onto the bat and encouraging strokeplay from the start. The average first-innings score in the last five matches here stands at a staggering 214 runs, underlining just how high-scoring the venue has been.

Pacers have enjoyed more success than spinners at this ground, picking up 37 wickets compared to 19 by slow bowlers. But with dew expected later in the evening, defending a total could become even tougher, making the toss and chasing advantage crucial.

Jaipur is set for a hot and dry evening, with temperatures expected to stay around 35°C. Rain is not expected to play any role, so a full 40-over contest is firmly on the cards.

However, dew could become a major factor later in the night. Bowlers, especially spinners, are likely to struggle to grip the ball in the second innings, which could tilt the game heavily in favour of the chasing side.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Match info

May 19, 2026, 7:30 IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.