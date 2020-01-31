RP Singh, Madal Lal in Cricket Advisory Committee

News
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 31, 2020 19:13 IST

R P Singh

IMAGE: Left-arm pacer R P Singh was one of the heroes of India's 2007 World T20 triumph and played a major role in India's Test win over Australia at Perth that year. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh, Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik were appointed members of the Cricket Advisory Committee by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday.

 

The CAC's immediate task is picking replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

"The term of appointment will be for one year," read a statement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The CAC, which is also supposed to pick head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
