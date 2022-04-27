News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Royals to celebrate Warne's life in upcoming IPL tie

Royals to celebrate Warne's life in upcoming IPL tie

Source: PTI
April 27, 2022 20:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shane Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural IPL title in 2008, passed away on March 3. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals will celebrate the extraordinary life of the late Shane Warne, whose sudden demise sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Mumbai.

 

Warne had lifted the inaugural IPL trophy after the Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in the final in 2008, and his former franchise said it will pay tribute to its first captain to coincide with the team's triumph exactly 14 years back.

The franchise said Warne's brother, Jason will also be part of the celebration as he has accepted an invitation from the Jaipur-based side.

Considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Warne died of suspected heart attack at the Thai resort of Koh Samui last month. He was 52. He took 708 wickets from 145 Tests, besides 293 ODI wickets from 194 matches between 1992 and 2007.

"It is befitting that the same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy will see the cricketing world come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life," the franchise said in a release.

"The franchise would like to iterate that it will not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man, and salute him for his never-ending contribution to the game of cricket as well as impacting thousands of lives around the world through his words, energy, and actions both on and off the field."

It said the celebrations will be led by the franchise and supported by the BCCI.

The Rajasthan Royals playing squad will sport special initials 'SW23' on leading collars of their official playing kits to pay tribute to the legendary Australian.

A special area at the DY Patil Stadium has also been turned into a Shane Warne Tribute Gallery, which all the ticket-holding fans will be able to visit and experience.

"The Royals have also reached out to the Batch of 2008 and are appreciative of everyone who has sent in their tributes for the greatest leg-spinner of all time. These tributes will be made available on the matchday on Rajasthan Royals' social media.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jayawardene wants TV umpire to intervene in no-balls
Jayawardene wants TV umpire to intervene in no-balls
Shastri tells out-of-form Kohli to 'pull out of IPL'
Shastri tells out-of-form Kohli to 'pull out of IPL'
Lara, Prithi Cheers Royals
Lara, Prithi Cheers Royals
Maha health minister hints at bringing back mask rule
Maha health minister hints at bringing back mask rule
Army-run school in J-K stokes row over hijab diktat
Army-run school in J-K stokes row over hijab diktat
India likely to reduce Covid booster gap to 6 months
India likely to reduce Covid booster gap to 6 months
Modi explains why fuel prices are high in some states
Modi explains why fuel prices are high in some states

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL 2022: GT vs SRH: Who Will Win?

IPL 2022: GT vs SRH: Who Will Win?

IPL Preview: DC, KKR seek momentum to revive season

IPL Preview: DC, KKR seek momentum to revive season

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances