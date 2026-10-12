West Indies' Powell, Rutherford face ICC reprimand for conduct breaches

West Indies cricketers Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been officially reprimanded by the ICC and received demerit points for breaching the Code of Conduct during their recent T20 International against India in Ranchi.

IMAGE: Sherfane Rutherford breached Article 2.8, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decisionSherfane Rutherford. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rovman Powell was reprimanded for abusing cricket equipment after striking the ball with his bat following his dismissal.

Sherfane Rutherford received a reprimand for showing dissent at an umpire's decision, aggressively shouting after a wide delivery was ruled legitimate.

Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions, avoiding formal hearings.

Each player was awarded one demerit point, their first within a 24-month period.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct can result in an official reprimand, a fine, and one or two demerit points.

West Indies cricketers Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second men's T20 International against India in Ranchi on Friday. Both players were also awarded one demerit point each, with the offences being their first in a 24-month period.

Details of the Breaches

Powell was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, relating to the abuse of cricket equipment, after he struck the ball away with his bat following his dismissal by Mayank Yadav in the sixth over of the West Indies innings. Rutherford, meanwhile, breached Article 2.8, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision, after aggressively shouting at the umpire in the 13th over when a delivery he believed was wide was ruled legitimate.

Sanctions and Acceptance

Both players admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, ruling out the need for formal hearings. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Virender Sharma. Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fee and one or two demerit points.