Home  » Cricket » Rohit's One Word For Mumbai Amid IPL Chatter

Rohit's One Word For Mumbai Amid IPL Chatter

By REDIFF CRICKET September 18, 2026 17:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Rohit Sharma declares his 'forever' loyalty to Mumbai Indians on his Sony show.

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sony Liv/X

Key Points

  • Rohit Sharma reaffirms his loyalty to the Mumbai Indians during a teaser for his Sony show.
  • The declaration came amidst playful banter from buddy Abhishek Nayar, linking Rohit to other IPL franchises.
  • Rohit's one-word response, 'Forever,' was met with audience chants of 'Mumbai, Mumbai'.
 

Rohit Sharma may have been dressed in yellow, but he was quick to remind everyone where his heart lies when IPL talk took over his Sony show Family Full House, which goes on the air on Saturday, September 19.

Rohit was at the centre of some good-natured IPL banter when close friend and former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar tried to link him with the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit's Unwavering Commitment

Rohit Sharma

Rohit had the perfect response when Mumbai Indians entered the conversation.

The exchange happened during a teaser for Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, which premieres on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on September 19.

The audience quickly joined in, chanting 'Mumbai, Mumbai'.

Rohit needed just one word to make his feelings clear.

'Forever,' said the man who led MI to five IPL titles.

More News Coverage

RohitMumbaiSonyIPLAbhishek Nayar

More From Rediff

How Abhishek's Record-Shattering Blitz Blew Afghanistan Away

How Abhishek's Record-Shattering Blitz Blew Afghanistan Away
Why Gambhir Refuses to Rush Hardik Back to the Fold

Why Gambhir Refuses to Rush Hardik Back to the Fold
One or two bad series won't define us: Abhishek Sharma

One or two bad series won't define us: Abhishek Sharma

Related Stories

Abhishek Smashes Rohit's Record For Fastest T20I Century By An Indian

Abhishek Smashes Rohit's Record For Fastest T20I Century By An Indian

Quick Links

Family Full HouseChennai Super KingsIndia

Web Stories

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold
What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026