Rohit's One Word For Mumbai Amid IPL Chatter

Rohit Sharma declares his 'forever' loyalty to Mumbai Indians on his Sony show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sony Liv/X

Key Points Rohit Sharma reaffirms his loyalty to the Mumbai Indians during a teaser for his Sony show.

The declaration came amidst playful banter from buddy Abhishek Nayar, linking Rohit to other IPL franchises.

Rohit's one-word response, 'Forever,' was met with audience chants of 'Mumbai, Mumbai'.

Rohit Sharma may have been dressed in yellow, but he was quick to remind everyone where his heart lies when IPL talk took over his Sony show Family Full House, which goes on the air on Saturday, September 19.

Rohit was at the centre of some good-natured IPL banter when close friend and former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar tried to link him with the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit's Unwavering Commitment

Rohit had the perfect response when Mumbai Indians entered the conversation.

The exchange happened during a teaser for Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, which premieres on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on September 19.

The audience quickly joined in, chanting 'Mumbai, Mumbai'.

Rohit needed just one word to make his feelings clear.

'Forever,' said the man who led MI to five IPL titles.