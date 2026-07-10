Rohit Sharma's 'Old School Vibes' Post Melts Hearts

Discover how former India captain Rohit Sharma is strategically preparing for the upcoming ODI series against England by arriving early in London for dedicated training sessions.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma catches up with old friends ahead of England ODIs. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Rohit Sharma arrived in London early to prepare for the ODI series against England.

He has been training at local cricket clubs in and around London, including Slough and Swyncombe.

Sharma is fully fit after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during IPL 2026.

The veteran opener is focused on the 50-over format, having retired from Tests and T20Is.

India's ODI squad will join Rohit in Birmingham for the first match on July 14.

England's commanding nine-wicket victory in the fourth T20I in Bristol gave them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, leaving India searching for answers ahead of the final game.

While India's T20I squad endured another disappointing outing, former captain Rohit Sharma has quietly begun preparing for the upcoming ODI series in England. The 39-year-old arrived in London well ahead of the three-match assignment, using the extra time to settle into the conditions and reconnect with some of his oldest friends.

Rohit Sharma's Dedicated Training Regime

Rohit was recently spotted enjoying a relaxed outing with his childhood friend and former teammate, with the pictures quickly winning over fans on social media. Rohit recently shared a series of pictures on social media with the caption, ‘Old school vibes just hit different.’

According to a TimesofIndia.com report, Rohit has already completed a couple of full-fledged training sessions at local clubs in and around London. He first trained at Slough Cricket Club in Berkshire before moving to Swyncombe Cricket Club, where he faced local bowlers as part of his preparations.

The early arrival comes after Rohit recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered during IPL 2026, which limited his time on the field before the England tour. Now fully fit, the veteran opener appears determined to hit the ground running in the 50-over format, the only international format he continues to play after retiring from Tests and T20Is.

Rohit will soon join the rest of India's ODI squad in Birmingham, with the first of the three ODIs against England set to be played on July 14.