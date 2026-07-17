Rohit Sharma's ODI Career Nears End As BCCI Plans For Future

BCCI Selectors have reportedly decided to move on from Rohit Sharma after the England ODI series.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has endured a poor run in the last 8 ODIs, scoring just 241 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rohit Sharma's One Day International career will likely end after the England series on July 19.

BCCI selectors have informed Rohit of their decision to transition to new players.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is being considered as a potential opener for the World Cup squad.

The third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday, July 19, could be Rohit Sharma's last match for India.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, Rohit has been informed by the BCCI's senior selection committee that they have decided to 'move on' from him after the England series.

According to the Indian Express, the selection committee spoke to Rohit as well as Coach Gautam Gambhir last week, which means the former India captain may not make it to the 2027 World Cup squad.

The selectors apparently have lined up Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting at next year's World Cup.

Rohit scored 11 and 26 respectively in the first two ODIs against England.

In the last eight ODIs, Rohit has tallied 241 runs at an average of 30.1 and a strike rate of 88.6 with one half-century.

'The selectors have informed Rohit that he does not figure in their scheme of things after the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. He wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma's court,' the Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Rohit retired from T20Is after leading India to its second World Cup title in June 2024. He retired from Test cricket in May 2025.

Rohit was abruptly removed as ODI captain last year.

Sharma's ODI captaincy record includes leading India to the 2023 World Cup final and the Champions Trophy title in 2025.