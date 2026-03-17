Rohit Sharma 'fitter and committed' ahead of IPL 2026, says Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians' coach Mahela Jayawardene reveals a fitter and more committed Rohit Sharma is gearing up for IPL 2026.

IMAGE: With 7,046 runs in 272 matches, Rohit Sharma is the second highest run-scorer in IPL history. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rohit Sharma is entering IPL 2026 in improved physical condition and with renewed commitment, according to Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Suryakumar Yadav's leadership during the T20 World Cup was praised, despite concerns about individual form.

Jasprit Bumrah's work ethic and strategic thinking behind his bowling were highlighted as key to his success.

Mumbai Indians face a selection challenge with several top performers from the T20 World Cup available.

Mumbai Indians aim to integrate World Cup players after an extended break, focusing on hard work and team integration during preseason training for IPL 2026.

A new version of a "much fitter and very committed" Rohit Sharma has done a lot of skill work in the lead up to the IPL 2026, said Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Tuesday.

Having retired from T20Is, Rohit last played for India during a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January, and Jayawardene is looking forward to the former India and Mumbai Indians skipper leading from the top.

"I think he has done a lot of work behind the scenes," Jayawardene told reporters on the sidelines of the MI Junior 2026 finals.

"(He) had a lot of skill work done in the last week. He's joined us on the first day itself for our training camp. He looked good in the nets, very good."

"A newer version of Rohit as well, much fitter, very committed so I'm looking forward to him leading us from the top," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav's leadership and form

Jayawardene said India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is not worried about his individual form but heaped praise for the way he led his side in the T20 World Cup for a record third title.

"SKY is not worried too much about it. He's a class operator. He's always going to get there. He has contributed when it mattered," Jayawardene said.

"Yes, consistency is something that he would want to improve. But I think leading the team the way he led the team and keeping everything together.

"There were a couple of tough decisions they had to make during the season and in the World Cup, which they did (so) hats off to him. I'm sure he'll have a good break and join the camp with a smiling face."

Jasprit Bumrah's dedication

The former Sri Lanka skipper said he knows the amount of work India bowler Jasprit Bumrah puts behind his bowling, which he has seen from close quarters.

"Jassi is always a special, special player. It's just the work ethic he puts in and the way he thinks about the game that also matters," Jayawardene said.

"The way he executed in crucial moments for India in the World Cup was something special. We've seen it in Mumbai (Indians') ranks many times and having closely worked with him, I know how much thinking goes behind those executions and what he wanted to do."

Jayawardene said India peaked well towards the end of the tournament and their T20 World Cup win, along with the Women's ODI World Cup triumph, will inspire a new generation of players, more so in the MI Junior camp.

"The women's team winning the World Cup as well as the men's team winning the T20 World Cup has inspired a generation, for sure."

"You can see the enthusiasm with the girls. I'm so happy to see their faces and the way they have played. Our boys are always going to inspire cricketers and I'm very proud to have the likes of Rohit, Hardik (Pandya), Surya, Tilak (Varma), (and) Booms (Jasprit Bumrah)."

"In a World Cup, everyone has to lift their hand up because it's a tough tournament. Each and every game was tough (and) there were different players who put their hand up and performed and that's why you win a World Cup because everyone is in form," Jayawardene said.

"Obviously, at the back end, they peaked really well. But very happy that we've had four guys from Mumbai (Indians) playing in the World Cup."

Selection headaches for Mumbai Indians

Jayawardene said Mumbai Indians have a happy selection headache knowing they have some of the top performers from the T20 World Cup, including England's Will Jacks and New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner.

"Absolutely, but I'm happy to have that headache rather than having no headache. Not just Jacksy, but Sherfane (Rutherford), Ryan (Rickelton), Quinny (Quinton de Kock)," he said.

"(And) everyone forgot, Santner as well who was the New Zealand captain. It's a great group that we put together (and) we did all that before the World Cup."

"Yes, it is going to be a healthy headache for me to have. But everyone knows how we operate in the camp. At the right time, we'll make the decisions. It's going to be tough decisions, but we'll make sure that the best decisions are being made."

Preseason plans

Jayawardene said Mumbai Indians have given an extended break to India's World Cup winners.

"We came close last year, but (were) not good enough. Every year, our aim is to get there."

"But I know it's a long season, so preseason will start the way we usually start with working hard, getting new boys into the setup. With our World Cup guys, we've given them a bit of an extended break so that they will join us next weekend."

"The overseas guys also flew in home and then they will join us. But they'll have a good one-week training with us before the first game," he added.