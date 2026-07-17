India Batting Coach Supports Rohit Sharma Despite Struggles Vs England

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has publicly backed captain Rohit Sharma, expressing confidence in the veteran opener's ability to overcome his recent lean run in the ongoing ODI series against England.

Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Key Points India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defends Rohit Sharma's recent performance in the ODI series against England.

Kotak asserts that a player of Rohit Sharma's stature does not feel pressure despite a lean patch.

Rohit Sharma has scored 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs, with an average of 30.12 this year.

England defeated India in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

The series decider will be played at Lord's on July 19.

IMAGE: India's Rohit Sharma is dismissed by Sam Curran for 26 in the 2nd ODI in Birmingham on Thursday.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed veteran opener Rohit Sharma despite his lean run with the bat in the ongoing ODI series against England, saying a player of his stature does not feel pressure even if runs have not come in the last two matches.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after India's four-wicket defeat to England in the second ODI, Kotak expressed confidence that Rohit would soon return to form.

"See, I don't feel like a player as big as Rohit can have any pressure. He's too good a player to feel that. Yeah, in two matches runs haven't come, I don't think that makes any difference. But today also, it looked like he'll probably get a good innings out, but that's okay," Kotak said.

Rohit Sharma's Recent Performance

In the ongoing ODI series against England, Rohit has managed scores of 11 and 26 in the first two matches. Overall, the Indian captain has endured a difficult year with the bat, accumulating 241 runs in eight matches at an average of 30.12, with a highest score of 79.

England Levels Series In Second ODI

England bounced back to defeat India in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing 234, Joe Root anchored the innings with a match-winning unbeaten 99 off 133 balls and shared a crucial 72-run stand with Will Jacks (30) after England had slumped to 125/5. Gus Atkinson remained unbeaten on 23 as England reached the target with nearly six overs to spare.

Earlier, England's pace attack restricted India to 233 in 44 overs despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66).

Sharma scored 26 and Shubman Gill made 31, while Ishan Kishan, replacing the unwell KL Rahul, managed just one. Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson starred with three wickets each, while Saqib Mahmood claimed two. The series will now be decided in the third and final ODI at Lord's on July 19.