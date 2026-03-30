Rohit Sharma's '2.0 Avatar' Will Worry All Teams In IPL 2026: Kumble

Anil Kumble believes Rohit Sharma's improved fitness and aggressive batting in the IPL signal a '2.0 avatar' that will pose a significant threat to opposing teams.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma smashed a blistering 38-ball 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 opening match on Sunday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Anil Kumble believes Rohit Sharma has entered a '2.0 avatar' in the IPL, showcasing dominant form.

Rohit Sharma's fitness improvements and powerful hitting are key to his resurgence in the IPL.

Kumble highlights Rohit Sharma's ability to hit sixes against quality spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

Former India captain Anil Kumble is quite impressed with how Rohit Sharma has started the new IPL season for Mumbai Indians and he expects the opener's "2.0 avatar" to worry rivals throughout IPL 2026.

The 38-year-old Rohit smashed a blistering 38-ball 78 in MI's six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL opener in Mumbai on Sunday.

"Rohit Sharma seems to have arrived in his 2.0 avatar, and his innings showed he is ready to dominate again. The way he hit the ball all around the ground reminded me of his prime," Kumble said on Star Sports.

"It is not easy to hit sixes against bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Blessing Muzarabani, but he made it look easy. He has worked a lot on his fitness, and when you come back after a short break, it takes five to seven days to get your timing back and find your rhythm.

"This was a fantastic innings...The six-hitting looked easy, and even though the boundaries were small, those shots were going into the stands. This knock shows that Rohit means business and this version of him will worry all IPL teams," he added.

Kumble Slams Rahane's Bowling Changes

KKR, missing some key bowlers due to injury, heavily relied on spinners Narine and Chakravarthy to come good but neither of them clicked on Sunday.

"KKR are relying too much on Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, and Narine did not even complete his quota of four overs, which was surprising. The disappointing part was that Ajinkya Rahane did not bring him on in the Powerplay when Rohit and Rickelton were attacking," he pointed out.

"By the time Narine came on, the damage was already done. Narine and Varun were the bowlers who could have challenged MI, but they did not bowl enough together. That is where KKR missed their chances to get back into the game.

"They need to use their resources better. Their fast-bowling unit looks inexperienced, but when you have two world class spinners, you need to use them well."