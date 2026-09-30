Rohit Sharma achieves major milestone with 12,000 ODI runs

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has etched his name in history, becoming only the third Indian and seventh overall batter to surpass the monumental 12,000-run mark in One Day International cricket, further solidifying his legacy as a prolific run-scorer.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century in the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rohit Sharma became the seventh batter globally and third Indian to score 12,000 runs in One Day Internationals.

He achieved this milestone in his 291st ODI, simultaneously scoring his 35th century against West Indies.

Sharma joins legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the exclusive 12,000-run ODI club.

His century, featuring 10 fours and six sixes, was his second at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Other top ODI run-scorers include Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Mahela Jayawardene.

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became only the seventh batter and third Indian overall to bring up 12,000 runs in the 50-over format during the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati.

Rohit brought up his feat in his 291st ODI, while also completing his 35th century off only 72 balls during India's chase of a massive 406-run target against the Caribbean side.

Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill notched his 11th hundred in the ODIs.

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Rohit Sharma's Milestone Achievement

Rohit's hundred, which included 10 fours and six sixes, was also his second in three matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The 39-year-old former India captain, who plays in only the 50-over format now with an eye on next year's ODI World Cup, also has 62 half-centuries in the format and averages nearly 50.

Rohit thus joined the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) and Virat Kohli, who had brought up his 15,000 runs in the first match of the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27, 2026, to have crossed the 12,000-run mark in ODI cricket.

Overall, Rohit sits seventh in the list of highest run-scorers in the 50-overs format, which has Tendulkar and Kohli occupying the top two slots.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is third with 14,234 runs followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting at fourth with 13,704 runs.

Two of the greatest Sri Lankan batters, Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650), sit on the fifth and sixth spots respectively.