Rohit Sharma will continue to play after Lord's ODI, confirms BCCI

BCCI dismissed retirement rumours surrounding Rohit Sharma, confirming the India captain remains in ODI plans despite recent low scores and his goal of playing the 2027 World Cup.

IMAGE: In 513 international games across formats, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 20,289 runs including 50 centuries. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has rejected reports suggesting Rohit Sharma's Lord's ODI could be his final international appearance, confirming he remains part of India's ODI plans.

Speculation over Rohit's future intensified after his low scores in the first two ODIs against England, despite the series being level at 1-1.

Rohit has expressed his ambition to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the BCCI backing his continued role in the national team.

The BCCI on Friday rubbished speculation about Rohit Sharma's future, stating he will continue to play for India after the series-deciding third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday.

Speculation has been rife that the Lord's ODI on Sunday could be Rohit's last international match, but BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed any such suggestion.

"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia said.

"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI wont be his last match."

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Poor ODI Returns Spark Fresh Debate

Despite Rohit's publicly stated desire to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup, his modest returns in the first two matches of the series -- scores of 11 and 26 -- have fuelled the debate.

The three-match ODI series is tied 1-1.