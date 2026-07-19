Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli First Indian Pair To Play 400 International Games Together

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have etched their names in history, becoming the first Indian pair to play 400 international matches together.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the third One-Day International against England at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: BCCII

Key Points Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the first Indian pair to play 400 international matches together.

The duo achieved this milestone during the third and final ODI against England at Lord's.

They have collectively scored 48,574 international runs and 135 centuries.

Both batters have retired from T20Is and Test cricket, with ODIs being their only remaining international format.

India's batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added another remarkable milestone to their glittering careers on Sunday, becoming the first Indian pair to feature together in 400 matches in international cricket. The duo achieved the landmark during the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday.

A Historic Partnership

"Another massive feat for an iconic duo. #TeamIndia greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli become the first Indian pair to play international matches together," BCCI said on X.

The veteran batters have already retired from T20Is and Test cricket; with the ODIs their only remaining format in international cricket.

Individual Achievements

Kohli has amassed 28,285 international runs in 562 matches across the three formats in international cricket, placing him among the top three highest run-scorers in cricket history.

Rohit has accumulated 20,289 international runs across 514 matches in international cricket.

Together, the legendary duo have put together 48,574 international runs and 135 centuries, playing a pivotal role in India's success across all formats for more than a decade.