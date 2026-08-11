Rohit Sharma Set For 'The Biggest Entertainment Debut'

Rohit Sharma is venturing into the world of television with his highly anticipated The Rohit Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television, a new reality programme set to reveal a different side of the 'Hitman'.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is all set for a mega debut on television next month. Photograph: Sony LIV/Instagram

Key Points Rohit Sharma is making his television debut with a new entertainment show for Sony Entertainment Television, titled The Rohit Sharma Show.

The show is categorised as a 'Reality' show and is expected to launch in September.

Rohit Sharma is all set to step into a new field as he makes his television debut for Sony Entertainment Television.

In the new promo released on Monday, which Rohit shared on social media, he can be seen diligently gearing up for his TV debut -- checking every camera angle and details before signalling he is ready to go.

Anticipation Builds for The Rohit Sharma Show

Sony TV has hailed Rohit's debut as 'The Biggest Entertainment Debut' on television but have kept fans guessing by not revealing any details of the show so far.

The preview page on Sony LIV has categorised The Rohit Sharma Show as a 'Reality' show, while teasing: 'Get ready to see a whole new side of the Hitman! Streaming Soon, on Sony LIV.'

'Stage ready. Cameras ready. See you soon,' Rohit captioned the video on Instagram.

Rohit's Viral 'Garden' Dialogue

Sony TV had dropped a teaser of the show in May which showed fans urging Rohit to repeat his famous on-field dialogue uttered during a game when he was captain.

Rohit had famously yelled at his fielders during a match: 'Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega' (No one will roam around in the garden)' asking them to speed up things.

As fans keep demanding Rohit to repeat the line, he is clearly frustrated and tells them 'now don't ask me any more to repeat the garden dialogue' before walking away.

'These two lines I uttered have become so viral, imagine what will happen when my show comes out,' he says in the promo.