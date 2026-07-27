Rohit Sharma remains India's first-choice opener for 2027 World Cup: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra said Rohit Sharma remains India's irreplaceable ODI opener for the 2027 World Cup, citing his experience, form and successful partnership with captain Shubman Gill.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action in India's home ODI series against the West Indies. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Aakash Chopra says Rohit Sharma should remain India's ODI opener until the 2027 World Cup if he stays fit and continues scoring runs.

Chopra believes Rohit's experience and proven record make him irreplaceable, especially with the next World Cup set to be played in South Africa.

He also backed the successful opening partnership of Rohit and captain Shubman Gill, urging India not to change a winning combination.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has said Rohit Sharma should remain India's first-choice ODI opener until the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup as long as he is fit, available and continues to score runs.

There was speculation during India's ODI series in England that the third match at Lord's could be Rohit's final international appearance after he had already retired from Tests and T20Is.

However, the veteran opener silenced the rumours with a superb 138 in a chase of 388, showing he still has plenty to offer in the 50-over format.

Chopra Dismisses Talk of Replacing Rohit

Speaking on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' on Doordarshan, Chopra said Rohit's experience and record make him impossible to replace.

"As long as Rohit Sharma is fit, available and scoring runs, he remains irreplaceable. We are talking about sheer pedigree and legacy here. You do not need to look anywhere else in ODI cricket right now," Chopra said.

He added that the 2027 World Cup in South Africa will require experienced players who have succeeded under pressure.

"We should not forget that the next World Cup is in South Africa, where conditions demand experienced heads who have been there, done that and delivered under pressure," he said.

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Gill-Rohit Opening Partnership Earns Backing

Chopra also backed the opening partnership of Rohit and ODI captain Shubman Gill, saying there is no reason to change a combination that is working well.

"The opening pairing with Shubman Gill is working seamlessly, so why tinker with something that isn't broken? Sometimes you are tempted to try something new because there are many options, but the focus should remain entirely on the World Cup. As long as Rohit is here, Rohit stays," he added.

Rohit finished the England ODI series with 175 runs in three matches at an average of 58.33. His 138 off 110 balls in the final ODI included 17 fours and five sixes, although India lost the match by 27 runs and the series 2-1.

A Glittering ODI Career

The 38-year-old has scored 11,895 runs in 288 ODIs at an average of 48.95, including 34 centuries. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODI history and India's third-highest behind Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

This year, Rohit has scored 379 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 42.11, with one century and one half-century.

Rohit and Virat Kohli are expected to return to action in India's home ODI series against the West Indies from September 27 to October 3.

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