Rohit's pep talk for struggling Mumbai Ranji team

January 07, 2020 16:11 IST

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma "spoke to the Mumbai Ranji team on how to overcome the current situation".

IMAGE: India ODI and T20I vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Senior India player Rohit Sharma on Tuesday gave a pep talk to the struggling Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, which has suffered back-to-back defeats at home.

Mumbai lost to Railways by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium before they were thrashed by five wickets by domestic heavyweights Karnataka.



A source in the Mumbai team, who was present on the occasion, said India's limited overs vice captain "spoke to the Mumbai Ranji team on how to overcome the current situation" at the Mumbai Cricket Association's ground at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in suburban Mumbai.



Rohit, who has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, had watched the second day's play between Mumbai and Karnataka on Saturday for a brief while.



He is regular at the venue for training and had batted in the nets on Sunday.



Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant, bowling coach Pradeep Sundaram and team manager Ajinkya Naik were also present on the occasion.



The 41-time domestic champions will take on Tamil Nadu in an away game at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from January 11.



In another major jolt for Mumbai, captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is travelling to New Zealand with India 'A' squad, won't be available for the game.



In the combined Group A and B standings, Mumbai are languishing at the 13th spot as of now, having won one game and lost two. Only five teams from combined A and B Group can make to the knockouts.

