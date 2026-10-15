Rohit Sharma on finding the perfect formula to handle pressure

Rohit Sharma credits meticulous preparation, studying opposition bowlers and mental strength for handling pressure, while maintaining strong ODI form ahead of India's upcoming New Zealand and Sri Lanka series.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was in fine form in the recent ODI series against the West Indies, tallying 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rohit Sharma says thorough preparation, confidence and studying opposition bowlers are central to handling pressure and performing in front of demanding crowds.

The former India captain believes every player must develop an individual preparation routine, stressing that there is no universally right or wrong approach.

Despite scrutiny over his fitness and place ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, Rohit has scored 604 runs in 12 ODI innings this year at an average of 50.33.

Rohit scored 225 runs against the West Indies and will next feature in India's five-match ODI series in New Zealand from November 4, followed by three ODIs against Sri Lanka at home.

For Rohit Sharma, handling pressure begins long before he steps onto the field. The India batting star believes thorough preparation builds the confidence needed to perform when expectations are high and thousands of fans are cheering or scrutinising every move.

The T20 World Cup-winning captain shared his approach to high-pressure situations on his show 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', emphasising the importance of understanding opponents, studying bowlers and finding a preparation routine that works for each individual.

During the show on Sony Entertainment Television, singer Mika Singh asked Rohit how he copes with the pressure of playing in front of a passionate Indian crowd and what goes through his mind before taking the field.

"Before a match, I focus so much on preparation that when I come to the field, I feel so confident in my preparation and whatever I want to do on the ground will get done," Rohit said.

"Since my childhood, I have focused on preparing really well. Who are the opponents, bowlers and how they are trying to get me out -- this is all a study to me," he added.

Preparation Builds Confidence

Rohit stressed that preparation has been central to his approach since childhood. Studying opposition bowlers and understanding their plans help him approach matches with confidence, allowing him to focus on execution rather than the pressure surrounding him.

The 38-year-old, who has won five IPL titles as captain, has repeatedly delivered on the biggest stages. His performances in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and the ICC Champions Trophy victory have further underlined his ability to handle high-stakes contests.

Across ICC event knockout matches in all formats, Rohit has scored 884 runs in 21 matches and 23 innings at an average of 44.20, including two centuries and two half-centuries. His highest score is 137.

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'Every Player Needs a Method'

The former India captain also underlined that there is no universal formula for preparing for a match. Each player must understand their own strengths and develop a routine that helps them perform at their best.

"I would like to say every player has their own way to prepare and think. There is no right or wrong way for it; you just have to find your way," Rohit said.

His approach places the emphasis on personal discipline and confidence rather than allowing external expectations to dictate his mindset.

Rohit Keeps Delivering Amid Scrutiny

Despite continuing debate over his place and fitness ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, Rohit has maintained an impressive run of form in the 50-over format.

India's third-highest ODI run-scorer, he has amassed 12,120 runs in 291 matches and 283 innings at an average of 49.26, with 35 centuries and 63 half-centuries. His highest score remains 264.

He has been equally productive this year, scoring 604 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 104.67, including two centuries and two half-centuries.

West Indies Series Offers Another Boost

Rohit was India's second-highest run-scorer in the recent ODI series against the West Indies, accumulating 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate above 115. His tally included a century and a half-century, with a highest score of 101.

He will next turn his attention to India's five-match ODI series in New Zealand, beginning on November 4, alongside Virat Kohli.

India are also scheduled to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs from December 13.