Rohit Sharma joins elite 10,000-run ODI opening club at 39

Rohit Sharma became only the fourth opener in ODI history to score 10,000 runs, reaching the milestone at 39 during India’s third ODI against West Indies.



IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored 92 off 85 balls in the 3rd ODI against West Indies in Mullanpur on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rohit Sharma became the fourth opener in ODI history to surpass 10,000 runs, achieving the feat during the third ODI against West Indies.

He now boasts 10,090 runs in 204 ODI matches as an opener, with an impressive average of 54.83, including 33 centuries and 50 fifties.

Sharma joins an elite group of openers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Chris Gayle, who have also reached this milestone.

Despite questions surrounding his future in ODIs, Rohit has delivered strong performances, including a recent 138 against England and 92 against West Indies.

His consistent form has been crucial for India, particularly in the ongoing series against West Indies, where he has scored 225 runs in three matches.

Rohit Sharma continues to rewrite the record books at 39, becoming only the fourth opener in ODI history to score 10,000 runs at the top of the order. The India opener reached the landmark during the third ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday, adding another milestone to a career that remains prolific despite questions over his future in the format.

An Elite Club of Openers

Rohit now has 10,090 runs in 204 ODI matches as an opener, at an average of 54.83, with 33 centuries and 50 fifties. Only three players have scored more ODI runs as openers — Sachin Tendulkar (15,310), Sanath Jayasuriya (12,740) and Chris Gayle (10,179).

Responding to Critics

Rohit has also responded strongly to questions surrounding his place in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. After retiring from Tests and T20Is, the veteran's ODI future has been under scrutiny, particularly with age and fitness becoming factors. But his recent performances have offered a strong reminder of his ability to influence matches.

Recent Form and Impact

He smashed 138 off 110 balls against England at Lord's, hitting 17 fours and five sixes, during India's 388-run chase. India eventually fell short by 27 runs, but Rohit's innings earned him widespread praise. He finished the three-match ODI series against England with 175 runs at 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31. Rohit has carried that form into the West Indies series, scoring 225 runs in three matches. In the third ODI, he walked in after India lost captain Shubman Gill for one and Virat Kohli for a duck. Having scored a century in the second ODI, Rohit once again took charge, making 92 off 85 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. He added 137 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad to steady India's innings and keep the chase on track.