Rohit ICC brand ambassador of 2026 T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma retired from T20 Internationals after leading India to the T20 World Cup title last year. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rohit Sharma, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, was on Tuesday named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition to be held in India and Sri Lanka.



Rohit was prolific for India in T20Is, ending with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89.



He retired from the shortest format following India's triumph in the Americas last year, which broke an 11-year

drought of ICC trophies for the Indian team.ICC chairman Jay Shah said eight venues -- five from India and three from Sri Lanka -- will host the matches during the showpiece in February-March next year.

The T20 World Cup is set to be played from February 7 to March 8.



Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy are the venues which will host the World Cup games.