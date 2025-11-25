HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit ICC brand ambassador of 2026 T20 World Cup

Rohit ICC brand ambassador of 2026 T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 25, 2025 19:52 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma retired from T20 Internationals after leading India to the T20 World Cup title last year. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rohit Sharma, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, was on Tuesday named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Rohit was prolific for India in T20Is, ending with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89.

He retired from the shortest format following India's triumph in the Americas last year, which broke an 11-year

drought of ICC trophies for the Indian team. 

ICC chairman Jay Shah said eight venues -- five from India and three from Sri Lanka -- will host the matches during the showpiece in February-March next year.

 

The T20 World Cup is set to be played from February 7 to March 8. 

Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy are the venues which will host the World Cup games. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Wanted India to...' SA coach adds insult to injury
'Wanted India to...' SA coach adds insult to injury
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash In Colombo
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash In Colombo
Why Did Smriti Delete Wedding Posts?
Why Did Smriti Delete Wedding Posts?
Cricket betting profits proceeds of crime, says Delhi HC
Cricket betting profits proceeds of crime, says Delhi HC
'India's failures not coach Gambhir's fault'
'India's failures not coach Gambhir's fault'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Recipe: Mushroom Spinach Omelette

webstory image 2

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 3

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Ashok ji must have felt peace today says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Ram Janmabhoomi flag hoisting1:50

Ashok ji must have felt peace today says RSS chief Mohan...

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement prevails among the devotees who have come to Ayodhya, expressing their happiness, they said this 3:25

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement...

Uttarakhand remembers Guru Tegh Bahadur; CM Dhami hails PM Modis sikh welfare initiatives2:52

Uttarakhand remembers Guru Tegh Bahadur; CM Dhami hails...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO