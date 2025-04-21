'I Used To Be Paid Rs 5 Or 10 To Play For Different Buildings'

He would often cross the railway tracks next to the Wankhede stadium just to catch a glimpse of the top Mumbai players. Today, a stand at that very stadium bears his name.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma unveils the T20 Mumbai League Season 3 trophy in Mumbai, April 18, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

Listening to Rohit Sharma narrate his inspiring story was fascinating.

Though I have followed this cricketer around the world reporting on his splendid performances and even witnessing him lift the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, the experience of hearing him recall his cricketing journey was unforgettable -- just like some of his iconic knocks.

Listening to his tale, especially in Mumbai, the city that nurtured him into a legend, made it even more special.

The occasion was the launch of the T20 Mumbai League Season 3 by the Mumbai Cricket Association, where Sharma serves as the brand ambassador.

Mumbai has always been blessed with great cricketers -- be it Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, or Rohit Sharma -- each inspiring through their remarkable legacy.

With no shortage of legends, the MCA was spoiled for choice when appointing a brand ambassador.

While many are aware of Sharma's rise from humble beginnings, few have heard the numerous incidents that shaped his journey to join the ranks of Gavaskar, Vengsarkar, and Tendulkar as Mumbai's cricketing legends.

What Sharma shared can inspire all those who will be participating in this league, which is being revamped after its two earlier seasons were derailed by the impact of COVID-19.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik and members of the MCA apex council unveils the T20 Mumbai League Season 3 trophy.

Sharma spoke about being one among the many youngsters in Mumbai who were in awe of the game.

The son of a caretaker at a transport firm's storehouse, he struggled financially while chasing his dream.

His admiration for the game's greats and the iconic stadium that hosted legendary matches fueled his ambition.

He would often cross the railway tracks next to the stadium just to catch a glimpse of the top Mumbai players. Today, a stand at that very stadium bears his name.

Sharma turned emotional when he shared how, as a boy, he couldn't even enter the stadium.

"To get this kind of honour -- having a stand named after you -- is something I cannot imagine," he said.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Naik and MCA apex council members during the launch of the T20 Mumbai League.

Mumbai is a place where cricket is played in every available space.

Sharma, like many others, grew up playing in the gullies and for neighboring communities that would invite him to join their teams.

This league will feature teams such as the North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, Team Sobo Mumbai Falcons, and Mumbai South Central.

The MCA has onboard two new team operators. Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd secured the operating rights of Team Sobo Mumbai Falcons for ₹82 crore, while Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment acquired the team representing Mumbai South Central region for ₹57 crore.

In all probability, most players will be those who have emerged from street cricket, much like Sharma did as a boy.

"I have broken window panes in my neighborhood -- not intentionally, but while playing cricket for fun. I used to be offered Rs 5 or 10 to play for different buildings in my colony. It was a great sense of accomplishment then," Sharma reminisced about his early days before stepping into the Wankhede stadium.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma speaks at the unveiling of the T20 Mumbai League Season 3 trophy.

This league will be played at the historic Wankhede Stadium from May 26, immediately after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

Sharma unveiled the glittering trophy alongside MCA President Ajinkya Naik and members of both the MCA apex council and the league governing council. He also presented plaques to the team owners.

Sharma shared his success mantra, one that is ideal not just for cricketers but for everyone.

"My success mantra is simple: Forget what happened, focus on what comes next. You don't have control over today; focus on the next day and how to prepare for it. Forget the present or things beyond your control. We must not lose faith in ourselves. We cannot change what has happened. We need to be 100 percent ready and believe that we can turn things around."

His words echoed long after the event at the Trident hotel, inspiring all who attended the launch of the T20 Mumbai League.

This league is bound to be keenly contested, driven by Sharma's powerful message.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff