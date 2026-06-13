Rohit Sharma completes 16,000 international runs as opener, joins elite list

Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian opener after Virender Sehwag to score 16,000 international runs, while also surpassing Jacques Kallis to move into eighth place on the ODI run-scoring list.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma holds the world record for the highest individual score (264) in ODIs, and is the only player to have scored three double-centuries in the format. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian opener after Virender Sehwag to score 16,000 international runs while opening the batting, achieving the milestone during the first ODI against Afghanistan.

The former Indian skipper joined an elite group of seven batters with more than 16,000 international runs as an opener, alongside legends such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Chris Gayle and David Warner.

Rohit also overtook Jacques Kallis on the all-time ODI run-scorers list, moving into eighth place.

Adding another feather to his illustrious cap, Rohit Sharma on Saturday became only the second Indian opener after Virender Sehwag to score 16,000 international runs while opening the batting.

Rohit needed six runs ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala to reach the milestone, and the 39-year-old veteran, who made 16 studded with two boundaries and a six, got there in his 384th innings as an opener for India.

Rohit Enters Elite List of International Opening Batters

Rohit has now joined an elite group of just seven batters in international cricket to score more than 16,000 runs as an opener. The list includes some of the game's greatest names such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Graeme Smith, Desmond Haynes and Sehwag.

Jayasuriya leads the all-time list with 19,298 runs as an opener, followed by Gayle (18,867) and Warner (18,744). Sehwag, with 16,119 runs in 400 innings, remains India's highest-scoring opener.

• Shubman Gill Powers India To Victory Against Afghanistan In Rain-Hit First ODI

Rohit Scales a Peak that Sachin Tendulkar Couldn't Manage

Remarkably, Sachin Tendulkar, who holds many a monumental batting records in international cricket, does not feature in the 16,000-run club of openers, as he finished with 15,335 runs despite amassing over 34,000 runs across formats.

Heading into the match against Afghanistan, Rohit had accumulated 11,577 runs in 282 ODIs, 4,301 runs in 67 Tests and 4,231 runs in 159 T20 Internationals. Although he has retired from Tests and T20Is, the stylish right-hander continues to climb the record charts in the 50-over format.

Rohit Also Surpasses Kallis in ODI Run Charts

The 39-year-old Mumbaikar also crossed another milestone during the run-a-ball knock, going past South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis' ODI tally of 11,579 runs. Kallis reached there in 328 matches, while Rohit surpassed him in his 283rd ODI.

Rohit has now moved to eighth place on the list of highest run-scorers in ODI cricket, with Tendulkar leading the standings with 18,246 runs.